I suspect many of you thought that Kilmar Abrego Garcia had prevailed in court long ago and may have been surprised to see him self-deport to Spain overnight. He reportedly hasn’t made a decision about his ultimate destination.

But while the man subjected to a sustained campaign of brutalization by the Trump administrations had won landmark court cases, the law still gave the government enormous power over his ultimate fate — giving him few good choices.

For many months now, Abrego Garcia had been trying to leave the country on his own, but the Trump administration had refused to allow it. It’s not clear what changed the equation for the administration, but by allowing him to leave now it does avoid having appeals courts weigh in on some of its most egregious conduct over the past two years.

Let me briefly orient you, and then we’ll zoom back out to the big picture.

There were essentially three Abrego Garcia cases, and he won all three:

Wrongful deportation to El Salvador: Abrego Garcia was removed to CECOT in his home country the same March 2025 weekend as the Alien Enemies Act deportations in violation of an immigration judge’s order that barred his removal because of his fears of persecution and torture. He challenged his removal and took the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which, in a landmark ruling, ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return. Vindictive criminal prosecution: Under order from the Supreme Court to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, the Trump DOJ indicted him on trumped-up human trafficking charges in Tennessee. When he returned to the United States, he was immediately put in federal custody on the criminal charges. He successfully challenged his prosecution as a vindictive response to his winning the civil case. The Trump DOJ’s appeal of that ruling was still pending, and just yesterday the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled oral arguments in the appeal for Feb. 24, 2027. Habeas claim: As its criminal case against Abrego Garcia was falling apart, the Trump administration began threatening to deport him to a series of African countries to which he had no ties even though Costa Rica came forward to say that it would take him. Abrego Garcia succeeded in winning release from custody after it became clear that the Trump administration was using the hollow threat of imminent third-country deportation to keep him detained. The Trump DOJ’s appeal of that ruling was still pending before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Abrego Garcia’s expressed willingness to leave the country voluntarily had meant that for months there was an available exit ramp for the Trump administration if it chose to take it. Repeated delays agreed to by the parties in both of the pending appeals hinted that something might be in the works, but news of the arrangement only emerged last evening as Abrego Garcia was set to fly out of Dulles.

With Abrego Garcia safely in Spain this morning, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland — who did yeoman’s work overseeing both the civil cases — issued an order dissolving the remaining injunctions, ruling on the remaining motions, and closing the case. The two pending appeals and the criminal case will presumably be closed now, too.

Interestingly, Judge Xinis also unsealed a Nov. 20 order that now reveals what was in the works. The Nov. 20 order came after Judge Xinis engaged in a “consultation with the parties” on Oct. 6, an event that was not publicly listed on the court docket. Her subsequent order set the conditions of Abrego Garcia’s departure, including the departure date of Nov. 24. It also removed any remaining obstacles to his departure, including ordering his ankle monitor removed before he boarded the airplane, prohibiting the government from interfering with his departure or from treating it as a violation of any condition of his release.

The Trump administration took one last parting shot at Abrego Garcia, re-upping its 20-month campaign of defaming and dehumanizing him:

We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain.



We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. This Salvadoran man will no longer… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 25, 2026

There remains one important bit of unfinished business. Judge Xinis still has a potential contempt of court inquiry pending into the conduct of the Trump DOJ and DHS from the first civil case. She had prioritized the substance of the legal challenges by Abrego Garcia but presumably can now return to that unresolved matter.

While Abrego Garcia’s self-deportation may feel like an unsatisfactory conclusion to this saga, this has been the best plausible outcome for him for some time. It took extraordinary work from his legal teams in both the civil and criminal cases. It took bold and determined federal judges in Maryland and Tennessee. It took appeals courts having the backs of district judges.

In the Trump II era, wins can be hard to come by, and they may not look as pretty and clear-cut as our pre-Trump selves would have wanted. But there’s a danger that we can redefine wins out of existence by setting the bar too high. This was a huge win for Abrego Garcia and his legal team while still being an abomination by the Trump administration.

Quote of the Day

“For years, the Administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real. Only the call is coming from inside the house—the White House. Perhaps, less time on the pool and more on reflecting.”—U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of D.C., in a blistering opinion dismissing the politicized prosecution of veteran FBI agents Bradley Benavides and Nikki Cole Floris

Big Oops!

The Trump DOJ was forced to file an admission of error in federal court after it falsely described the legal position taken by the House general counsel on the FBI search of the D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“The United States apologizes for this inadvertent misunderstanding,” prosecutors from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said in the filing.

Far from hanging Omar out to dry, the House’s top lawyer took a much more muted position than the Trump DOJ had previously conveyed to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

The new filing includes a copy of the October email response from House general counsel Matthew Berry to Trent McCotter, who is now the acting deputy attorney general. In addition to revealong McCotter’s role in the error, it shows the vindictive investigation of Omar being directed by the highest levels of the Trump DOJ.

Dems Win at Least 259 House Seats

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: U.S. Rep.-elect Victoria Broderick (D-TN) poses for a portrait after the Congressional freshmen of the 120th Congress participated in a group photograph on the steps of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The AP finally called the TN-04 race for Democrat Victoria Broderick, who knocks off incumbent Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R), who had conceded days ago.

In the Alaska Senate, incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) finally conceded to Democrat Mary Peltola.

Happy Thanksgiving!

As a tribute to my late friend Paul Johnson, I am once again sharing his beloved turkey gumbo recipe. Friends don’t let friends waste a good roast turkey carcass.

See you back here Monday.

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