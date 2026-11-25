A group of House Democrats sent a letter to 12 tech companies that supply the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with technology, demanding answers on how the federal agency uses their products, according to the letter obtained by Politico.

More than two dozen Democrats, led by Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), said they are concerned that DHS is using the companies’ tech to track and target immigrants, according to Politico. The letter also highlights their concern that DHS is using the technology to collect and analyze data about the broader U.S. population engaged in activities protected by the First Amendment.

“Your company’s engagement with DHS risks enabling a much broader surveillance apparatus that increasingly treats entire communities as data points to be monitored, analyzed, and controlled for profit and political power,” the letter reads, per Politico.

Ramirez, the top Democrat for the House Homeland Security subcommittee on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection, is running to lead the Homeland Security subcommittee for the House Oversight Committee in the 120th Congress. The letter seemingly offers insight into what will likely be one of the Illinois lawmakers’ investigative priorities if she is picked for the position.

The letter was sent to several companies, including Palantir Technologies, Flock Safety, Clearview AI, Anduril Industries, Cellebrite, Axon, Skydio, Thomson Reuters, NEC Corporation, Pen-Link, Magnet Forensics and LexisNexis, according to Politico.

“Our constituents have expressed serious alarm that through such contracts, billions of taxpayer dollars are now funding federal investments in militarized enforcement operations—all without sufficient mechanisms for compliance and oversight,” the letter said, per Politico.

DHS made a $1 billion blanket purchasing agreement with Palantir earlier this year to access its AI tools as well as its data analytics platform for the next five years.

The 26 Democrats who signed the letter are: Reps. Becca Balint (D-VT), Greg Casar (D-TX), Valerie Foushee (D-NC.), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), Summer Lee (D-PA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Analilia Mejía (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Emily Randall (D-WA), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Lauren Underwood (D-IL), Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).