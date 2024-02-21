What You Might See If You Spent A Year In The NASA Mars Simulator

Last week NASA announced it is searching for individuals to participate in ongoing Crew Health and Performance Analog (CHAPEA) experiments that are part of the plan to establish human presence on Mars. This phase of experiments includes a year-long stay in a Mars simulator where participants will experience a realistic Martian existence including “resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.”

We don’t know for sure what the experience will be like but we can share some recent images of Mars that will give you a taste of what you might see during your stay on the simulated planet.