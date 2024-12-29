Jimmy Carter: An Extraordinary Life In Photos

Former president Jimmy Carter passed away Sunday, around 3:45 p.m. ET, at home in Plains, Georgia, his son Chip told news outlets. He had turned 100 in October. Here is a look at some moments from a remarkable life.

One-year-old James Earl Carter (Getty Images) Jimmy Carter graduates from the US Naval Academy (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Jimmy Carter on his family’s peanut farm in Georgia Carter attended the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, then returned to run his family’s peanut farm in Plains, Georgia, before serving as the governor of Georgia from 1970-1975. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford in their first televised presidential debate, 1976 (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images) Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, 1976 Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) President Carter at Camp David, 1978 Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) shake hands at the start of the second trilateral meeting with President Jimmy Carter. The talks led to the Camp David Accords, signed on September 17, 1978. (Getty Images) Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan debate, 1980 Jimmy Carter and his Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, shake hands as they greet one another before their debate on the stage of the Music Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 28, 1980. (Getty Images) Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter work for Habitat for Humanity, 1988 Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter work at a Habitat for Humanity site in Atlanta, building houses. (Getty Images) Jimmy Carter and Willie Nelson, 1985 Jimmy Carter, smiling broadly and standing next to Willie Nelson, at a concert to mark Plains, Georgia’s 100th anniversary. (Photo by Thomas S. England/Getty Images) Jimmy Carter and his hand-made chess set, 1993 Jimmy Carter, photographed with a wooden Chess set, board, case and photo album that he made by hand, at The Carter Center on January 4,1993 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Jimmy Carter holds up his Nobel Peace Prize, 2002 Jimmy Carter holds up his Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2002, in Oslo, Norway. Carter was recognized for many years of public service and urged others to work for peace during his acceptance speech. (Photo by Arne Knudsen/Getty Images) The Carters working with Habitat for Humanity, 2003 Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003, in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes were built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International’s Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis, 2015 Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a press conference at the Carter Center on August 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Carter confirmed that he has melanoma that has spread to his liver and brain and will start treatment. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) Jimmy Carter at the funeral of Rosalynn Carter 2023 Jimmy Carter departs a funeral service for Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023. Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Plains Peanut Festival celebrates the birthday of the former president People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia ahead of his 100th birthday on, Tuesday, October 1. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)