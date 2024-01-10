Today In History: ‘The Sopranos’ Debuts in 1999

On January 10, 1999, the iconic TV show ‘The Sopranos” debuted on HBO. This series about a New Jersey mob boss stuck between his duties to his family and his “Family” would captivate viewers for years to come.

Though the show is off the air, its worldview seems to crop up with growing frequency in our stranger-than-fiction politics, including through the reported dealings of people like Rudy Giuliani and Bob Menendez — two bosses hailing from the same region as the Soprano family, but lacking in the finesse that Tony Soprano was known for.