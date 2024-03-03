Today In History: The Apollo 9 Mission Begins

On March 3, 1969 the Apollo 9 mission began with its successful launch into orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission was part of NASA’s Apollo program and was the first flight of the full Apollo Spacecraft including the command and service module (CSM) and the lunar module (LM). During the ten-day mission, the three-man crew tested systems and procedures critical to the future Apollo 11 Moon landing.

The Apollo 9 Space vehicle is launched from Kennedy Space Center The Apollo 9 (Spacecraft 104/Lunar Module 3/Saturn 504) space vehicle is launched from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, of Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, 3rd March 3, 1969. The Apollo 9 mission will evaluate spacecraft lunar module systems performance during manned Earth-orbital flight. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Commander James A. McDivitt, David R. Scott And Russell L. Schweickart during the Apollo 9 prelaunch countdown The Apollo 9 crew leaves the Kennedy Space Center’s Manned Spacecraft Operations Building during the Apollo 9 prelaunch countdown, 3rd March 1969. Leading is commander James A. McDivitt, followed by command module pilot David R. Scott and lunar module pilot Russell L. Schweickart. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images) Vice President Spiro Agnew talks to NASA officials Dr. Werner von Barun And Dr. George Mueller prior to the Apollo 9 launch The American Vice-President Spiro T. Agnew (l) talks to NASA officials Dr. Werner von Barun (c) and Dr. George Mueller (r), prior to the 1969 launch of the Apollo 9 space rocket to the moon. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Engineers at Grumman’s Plant 25, who were instrumental in the lunar module development, watch it perform on TV Bethpage, N.Y.: Engineers at Grumman’s Plant 25 who were instrumental in the Lunar Module development watch it perform during the flight of Apollo 9 from an overhead television in the first live broadcast on March 5, 1969 in Bethpage, New York. Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart photographed during extra-vehicular activity (EVA), March 1969. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images) Docked Apollo 9 CSM Beyond and the LM Spider on the left with Earth in the background 6th March 1969: Docked Apollo 9 command service module beyond and the lunar module spider on the left with Earth in the background. A preparatory mission for the moon landing it was the first to feature the Saturn rocket in full lunar configuration. This photograph was taken from the porch of the 'Spider' on the 4th day of the earth -orbital mission with astronaut David R Scott undertaking extravehicular activity. Astronaut Russell Schweickart shoots photographs during the 10-day Earth-orbital mission Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart shoots photographs during the 10-day Earth-orbital mission March 3-13, 1969. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) Astronaut David Scott is photographed standing in the open hatch of the command module Apollo 9 astronaut david Scott is photographed during E, V, A, by Astronaut Russell Schweickart from the porch of LEM, Scott stands in the open hatch of the Command Module (March 6, 1969). (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) The Apollo 9 CSM (Command and Service Modules) as seen from the Lunar Module 'Spider' on the fifth day of NASA's Apollo 9 earth-orbital mission, 7th March 1969. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images) The Apollo 9 Command/Service Module (CSM) 'Gumdrop' as seen from the Lunar Module 'Spider' on the fifth day of the Apollo 9 earth-orbital mission, 7th March 1969. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images) The Apollo 9 spacecraft approaches touchdown in the Atlantic recovery area (13 March 1969) — The Apollo 9 spacecraft, with astronauts James A. McDivitt, David R. Scott, and Russell L. Schweickart aboard, approaches touchdown in the Atlantic recovery area. Splashdown occurred at 12:00:53 p.m. (EST), March 13, 1969, only 4.5 nautical miles from the prime recovery ship, USS Guadalcanal.(Photo by: Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Schweickart aboard, approaches touchdown in the Atlantic recovery area. Splashdown occurred at 12:00:53 p.m. (EST), March 13, 1969, only 4.5 nautical miles from the prime recovery ship, USS Guadalcanal.(Photo by: Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Three large parachutes guide the Apollo 9 spacecraft to a safe landing (Original Caption) 3/13/1969-Apollo 9 Atlantic Recovery Area- Three large parachutes guide the Apollo 9 spacecraft to a safe landing at 12:01 p.m., EST, March 13, 1969, 780 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kennedy. The spacecraft, carrying astronauts James A. McDivitt; David R. Scott; and Russelll L. Scweickart, impacted 4.5 miles from the USS Guadalcanal, the main recovery ship. The astronauts spent 10 days in Earth orbit verifying a lunar module spacecraft in preparation for a scheduled lunar landing this year. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) directs the Apollo program.