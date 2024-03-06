The Largest Wildfire In Texas History

Texas is battling an ongoing and record-breaking set of wildfires that has already burned over 1 million acres and killed two people. The most destructive of them, the Smokehouse Creek fire, has seriously damaged communities and cattle ranches in northeastern Texas and western Oklahoma. After a week of battling flames, there are still several active wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and they remain largely uncontained.
