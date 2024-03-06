The Largest Wildfire In Texas History

TEXAS, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 29: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'GREENVILLE PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIE...

TEXAS, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 29: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'GREENVILLE PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle region in Texas, United States on February 29, 2024. The US state of Texas issued a disaster declaration as massive wildfires continued to burn out of control, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. So far, 5,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes with more evacuation orders expected as the wildfires continue to spread. Many roads and highways in the region have been shut down due to the raging fires and billowing smoke which are causing close to zero visibility. (Photo by Greenville Firefighter Association/ Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images)

