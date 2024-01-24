The First Winter Olympics, 100 Years Ago

The first Winter Olympic Games were held between January 25 and February 5, 1924, in the French town of Chamonix. Competitors from 16 countries convened to show their strengths in events including speed skating, ice hockey, figure skating, ski jumping, and bobsleigh.
The first-ever Winter Olympics poster A poster for the first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix, France, January–February 1924. Designed by Auguste Matisse, the poster was published by a railway company, which had contributed to the construction of the sports facilities. The games are referred to as being associated with the eighth Olympiad (the Summer Olympics in Paris). (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images) Speed skaters train in Chamonix for the first Winter Olympic Games English speed skaters training in Chamonix for the Winter Olympic Games, 16th January 1924. From left to right, B. H. Sutton, L. H. Cambridgeshire and A. E. Tibbet. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) A goalkeeper for the US ice hockey team practices before the games Goalkeeper Alphonse Lacroix of the US Ice hockey team, during practice at the rink at Chamonix, during the 1924 Winter Olympics. The American team won the silver medal in the event. Figure skater Sonja Henie of Norway, the youngest competitor at the winter games Sonja Henie of Norway was the youngest competitor in the Winter Olympics at Chamonix. The 11-year-old took part in the ladies’ figure skating competition, where she came 8th. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images) A speed skating event begins in Chamonix The start of the 10,000 metre speed skating event, Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 26th-27th January 1924. From L’Illustrazione Italiana, Year LI, No 6, February 10, 1924. An American speed skater competes in the men’s 500 meter event in Chamonix American speed skater Charles Jewtraw (1900-1996) competing in the men’s 500 metres speed skating event of the 1924 Winter Olympics, at the Stade Olympique de Chamonix in Chamonix, France, 26th January 1924. Jewtraw won gold, becoming the first ever Winter Olympics gold medallist as these were the inaugural Winter Olympics. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) American speed skaters practice in Chamonix for the Winter Olympics A group of American speed skaters practising for the 1924 Winter Olympics at Chamonix, France, January 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Delegates gather in Chamonix for the opening ceremony Delegates of the competing nations gathered near Saint-Michel Church and the Hotel de Ville for the opening ceremony of the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 25th January 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) French athletes at the opening of the first Winter Olympics At the opening of the Winter Olympics, at Chamonix, French athletes swear to conduct the games in a loyal way. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images) Italian athletes at the inaugural parade for the first Winter Olympics The Italian team during the inaugural parade at the Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 25th January 1924. From L’Illustrazione Italiana, Year LI, No 6, February 10, 1924. A Norwegian ski jumper competes in Chamonix Norwegian ski jumper Jacob Tullin Thams (1898-1954) takes flight as he competes in the ski jump event of the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 4th February 1924. (Photo by Topical Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Bobsleigh competitors en route to the starting point The competitors being taken to the starting point of the bobsleigh event of the 1924 Winter Olympics, at the Piste de Bobsleigh des Pellerins, a bobsleigh track in Chamonix, France, 2nd February 1924. The track was constructed for the 1924 Games. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) A British four-man bobsleigh team navigates a turn The British four-man bobsleigh team in action at the Winter Olympics at Chamonix, February 1924. The team, Ralph Broome, Thomas Arnold, Alexander Richardson and Rodney Soher, took silver in the event. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Bringing down the injured after a bobsleigh crash Bringing down the injured following a bobsleigh crash at the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, February 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Canada vs. USA hockey final at the first Winter Olympics Canada and the USA in action during the ice hockey final at the Winter Olympic Games at Chamonix, France, 3rd February 1924. Canada won 6-1. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) The Canadian hockey team after they beat team USA The Toronto Granites amateur ice hockey team, representing Canada at the Winter Olympics, after their 6-1 victory over the United States in the final at the Stade Olympique, in Chamonix, France, 3rd February 1924. Left to right: Harry Watson (1898-1957), Bert McCaffrey (1893-1955), Harold McMunn (1902-1964), Beattie Ramsey (1895-1952), Cyril Slater (1897-1969), Dunc Munro (1901-1958), Hooley Smith (1903-1963) and Jack Cameron (1900-1981). (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Figure skaters at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix Figure skaters at the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 30th January 1924. Left to right: Herma Planck-Szabo of Hungary, Ethel Muckelt of Britain and Beatrix Loughran of the U.S.A. Planck-Szabo won gold, with Loughran and Muckelt taking silver and bronze respectively. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Belgian figure skater training ahead of the Winter Olympic Games Belgian figure skater Freddy Mesot (1905-1979) poses during a training session ahead of the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 16th January 1924. The Games will run from 25th January to 5th February 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Norwegian figure skaters competing in the first Winter Olympics Norwegian figure skater Sonja Henie (1912-1969) competing in the Ladies’ singles figure skating event of the 1924 Winter Olympics, at the Stade Olympique de Chamonix in Chamonix, France, January 1924. Eleven-year-old Henie is competing in her first Olympics having won her first major competition, the Norwegian Figure Skating Championships, at the age of 10. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Figure skaters posing during a practice session for the Winter Olympics in Chamonix French figure skater Andree Joly (later known as Andree Brunet, 1901-1993) and American figure skater Beatrix Loughran (1900-1975) hold hands as they maintain a pose during a practice session at the Stade Olympique de Chamonix during the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, 16th January 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) The British curling team competes in Chamonix 28th January 1924: The British Curling team during the Winter Olympics at Chamonix, France. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
