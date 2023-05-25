The Catastrophic Flooding In Emilia-Romagna, In Photos

CONSELICE, ITALY - MAY 21: A couple of elderly people waves and thanks a volunteer who just brought them fresh water and food on May 21, 2023 in Conselice, near Ravenna, Italy. Fifteen people have died and forty thou...

CONSELICE, ITALY - MAY 21: A couple of elderly people waves and thanks a volunteer who just brought them fresh water and food on May 21, 2023 in Conselice, near Ravenna, Italy. Fifteen people have died and forty thousand have been evacuated from their homes after torrential rain wreaked mayhem in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, causing severe flooding and landslides. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS