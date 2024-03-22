The Aftermath of Russian Shelling in Kyiv

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 21st, residents of Kyiv were awoken by air raid sirens. Russia had launched a barrage of missiles headed for Ukraine’s capital. Ukrainian air defenses downed dozens of missiles but the impact on the city was still devastating. This was the first major strike on the capital in more than a month days and came just hours after U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited the city to promise U.S. support to Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia.

