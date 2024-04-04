Taiwan Assesses Damage After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 3: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'HUALIEN COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) The Uranus Building...

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 3: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'HUALIEN COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) The Uranus Building at Xuanyuan Road is tilted severely as at least four people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on the Richter scale, in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. The building tilted at an angle of more than 60 degrees, and one person is still missing. The police immediately went to the rescue after receiving the report. (Photo by Hualien County Fire Department/Anadolu via Getty Images)

