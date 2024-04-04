Taiwan Assesses Damage After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

On Wednesday morning, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan’s east coast during the morning rush hour. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing and have so far reported 9 people dead and about 900 injured. The quake caused landslides and damaged roads, bridges and tunnels. There is also substantial damage to both residential and business buildings. Taiwan experiences regular earthquakes, however the last one with comparable strength was a 7.7 magnitude in 1999.
