A Quarter Century Of Photos Of Trump And Harris

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris have spent the last 25 years in very, very different ways: Trump as a larger-than-life tabloid icon, Harris as a prosecutor and local, then state, then national politician.
Let’s take a look.
1997: Kamala Harris serves as Alameda County deputy district attorney in Oakland, California (Photo by Mary F. Calvert/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images) 1997: Donald Trump opens Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images) 2000: Donald Trump hosts guests — including the notorious, yet-to-be-accused sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — at his Mar-a-lago club in Florida (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) 2003: Kamala Harris campaigns to become San Francisco District Attorney (Photo by Mike Kepka/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) 2003: Trump breaks ground with golden shovels for the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) 2003: Kamala Harris debates Terrence Hallinan in the race to become San Francisco District Attorney (Photo By MICHAEL MACOR/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) 2003: Kamala Harris wins her race for San Francisco District Attorney, becoming the first woman and first African-American and Asian-American DA in California (Photo by Kat Wade/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) 2004: Donald Trump unveils new 12-inch Trump talking doll (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 2004: Kamala Harris joins hundreds of people at the MLK Jr. Freedom March in San Francisco (Photo By LIZ HAFALIA/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) 2004: Trump signs copies of his book, How To Get Rich,’ in Manhattan (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images) 2006: Kamala Harris attends press event to announce a free-preschool-for-all program in San Francisco (Photo By Christina Koci Hernandez/San Francisco Chronicle by Getty Images) 2007: Donald Trump unveils plans for Trump Tower Chicago (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 2007: Trump shaves Vince McMahon’s hair after winning the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ match at Wrestlemania 23 (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic) 2008: Kamala Harris campaigns against prop 8, which would ban same-sex marriage in California (Photo by D. Ross Cameron/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images) 2008: Donald Trump is photographed with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at a benefit gala (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 2008: Maya and Kamala Harris celebrate the California Supreme Court’s pro-gay marriage ruling (Photo by Maria J. Avila/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images) 2009: Donald Trump is photographed with Harvey Weinstein at an afterparty in NYC (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) 2011: Kamala Harris is sworn in as California Attorney General (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) 2011: Donald Trump embraces Obama ‘birther’ conspiracy theories and suggests he may run for president (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images) 2011: Attorney General Kamala Harris announces that California will join a lawsuit protecting intention to join a lawsuit aimed at protecting a Riverside community from pollution (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) 2011: Trump attends the Walker Cup golf tournament in Scotland (Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) 2011: In an effort to crack down on mortgage wrongdoers, Kamala Harris gathers stories about foreclosures (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times ) 2011: Donald Trump speaks at CPAC after stating he was considering a run for president (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) 2012: Kamala Harris announces that California will receive up to $18 billion as part of a settlement between 49 states and five banks over their foreclosure practices (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times )
2012: Trump attends hockey game (Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)