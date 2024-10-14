Galleries

A Quarter Century Of Photos Of Trump And Harris

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris have spent the last 25 years in very, very different ways: Trump as a larger-than-life tabloid icon, Harris as a prosecutor and local, then state, then national politician.

Let’s take a look.

1997: Kamala Harris serves as Alameda County deputy district attorney in Oakland, California

(Photo by Mary F. Calvert/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

1997: Donald Trump opens Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York

(Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

2000: Donald Trump hosts guests — including the notorious, yet-to-be-accused sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — at his Mar-a-lago club in Florida

(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

2003: Kamala Harris campaigns to become San Francisco District Attorney

(Photo by Mike Kepka/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

2003: Trump breaks ground with golden shovels for the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club

(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

2003: Kamala Harris debates Terrence Hallinan in the race to become San Francisco District Attorney

(Photo By MICHAEL MACOR/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

2003: Kamala Harris wins her race for San Francisco District Attorney, becoming the first woman and first African-American and Asian-American DA in California

(Photo by Kat Wade/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

2004: Donald Trump unveils new 12-inch Trump talking doll

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

2004: Kamala Harris joins hundreds of people at the MLK Jr. Freedom March in San Francisco

(Photo By LIZ HAFALIA/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

2004: Trump signs copies of his book, How To Get Rich,’ in Manhattan

(Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)

2006: Kamala Harris attends press event to announce a free-preschool-for-all program in San Francisco

(Photo By Christina Koci Hernandez/San Francisco Chronicle by Getty Images)

2007: Donald Trump unveils plans for Trump Tower Chicago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

2007: Trump shaves Vince McMahon’s hair after winning the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ match at Wrestlemania 23

(Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

2008: Kamala Harris campaigns against prop 8, which would ban same-sex marriage in California

(Photo by D. Ross Cameron/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

2008: Donald Trump is photographed with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at a benefit gala

(Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

2008: Maya and Kamala Harris celebrate the California Supreme Court’s pro-gay marriage ruling

(Photo by Maria J. Avila/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

2009: Donald Trump is photographed with Harvey Weinstein at an afterparty in NYC

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

2011: Kamala Harris is sworn in as California Attorney General

(Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

2011: Donald Trump embraces Obama ‘birther’ conspiracy theories and suggests he may run for president

(Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

2011: Attorney General Kamala Harris announces that California will join a lawsuit protecting intention to join a lawsuit aimed at protecting a Riverside community from pollution

(Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

2011: Trump attends the Walker Cup golf tournament in Scotland

(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

2011: In an effort to crack down on mortgage wrongdoers, Kamala Harris gathers stories about foreclosures

(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times )

2011: Donald Trump speaks at CPAC after stating he was considering a run for president

(Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

2012: Kamala Harris announces that California will receive up to $18 billion as part of a settlement between 49 states and five banks over their foreclosure practices

(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times )

2012: Trump attends hockey game

(Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
