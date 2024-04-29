Sunken Town In The Philippines Reemerges Due To Drought

PANTABANGAN, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 28: Remnants of the old sunken town of Pantabangan are seen on April 28, 2024 in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines. Due to a severe drought in the Philippines, a centuries-old settlem...

PANTABANGAN, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 28: Remnants of the old sunken town of Pantabangan are seen on April 28, 2024 in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines. Due to a severe drought in the Philippines, a centuries-old settlement submerged since the 1970s has reemerged, attracting tourists despite the extreme heat. This event marks the sixth appearance of the nearly 300-year-old ruins of old Pantabangan town, including parts of a church and tombstones, since the construction of a dam for irrigation and hydro-power. The reservoir's water level has dropped nearly 50 meters below normal as the country faces extreme heat exacerbated by El Niño conditions, leading to official drought declarations in about half of the country's provinces. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

