Sunken Town In The Philippines Reemerges Due To Drought

In the 1970s, the construction of a dam in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines, submerged the town of Pantabangan. In recent weeks drought conditions have depleted water levels in the dammed reservoir, revealing the submerged town and drawing visitors who battle the heat to see the ruins. This marks the sixth time the nearly 300-year-old town has made an appearance since its disappearance in the 1970s.
Arial view of sunken town An aerial view of the old sunken town of Pantabangan on April 28, 2024 in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines. Due to a severe drought in the Philippines, a centuries-old settlement submerged since the 1970s has reemerged, attracting tourists despite the extreme heat. This event marks the sixth appearance of the nearly 300-year-old ruins of old Pantabangan town, including parts of a church and tombstones, since the construction of a dam for irrigation and hydro-power. The reservoir's water level has dropped nearly 50 meters below normal as the country faces extreme heat exacerbated by El Niño conditions, leading to official drought declarations in about half of the country's provinces. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Visitors take photos of the rarely seen town of Pantabangan People visit the remnants of the old sunken town of Pantabangan on April 28, 2024 in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)