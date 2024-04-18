Scenes From Historic Flooding In UAE

This week the United Arab Emirates experienced historic rains and flooding causing airports, schools, and businesses to shut down. The region received about a year’s worth of rain in one day and the infrastructure of cities such as Dubai was unprepared to handle the deluge. The rains began late Monday and lasted through Tuesday. On Thursday, many roads were still closed due to flooding.
People exit their cars and wade through a flooded street People wade through a submerged street after heavy rain in United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Cars submerged on the street A view of submerged cars after heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) A Dubai highway is flooded, stranding vehicles Cars are stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. Dubai’s giant highways were clogged by flooding and its major airport was in chaos as the Middle East financial center remained gridlocked, a day after the heaviest rains on record. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) More stranded cars on flooded streets Cars stranded on April 18, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Cars attempt to drive through flooded streets Cars drive in a flooded street on April 17, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) The storm has passed but streets remain flooded Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Traffic backed up on Dubai highway due to flooding People walk along an flooded highway on April 18, 2024 (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) A man sits on a fence in front of a flooded store A man sits on the fence in front of a flooded store as people wade through submerged streets on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Two people use an inflatable mattress as a raft Two men use an inflatable bed to float above the water on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Someone steers a canoe through flooded streets A man steers his canoe on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Cars navigate flooded streets Cars drive in a flooded street following heavy rains in Sharjah on April 17, 2024. (Photo by AHMED RAMAZAN/AFP via Getty Images) Trucks pump water from streets Trucks pump water from a flooded street following heavy rains in Sharjah on April 17, 2024. (Photo by AHMED RAMAZAN/AFP via Getty Images) A man crosses a flooded street A man crosses a flooded street following heavy rains in Sharjah on April 17, 2024. (Photo by AHMED RAMAZAN/AFP via Getty Images) People find ways to navigate flooded streets People wade through submerged streets after heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) People trying to stay dry on flooded streets People try to avoid getting wet as they cross a flooded street following heavy rains in Sharjah on April 17, 2024. (Photo by AHMED RAMAZAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A car almost completely submerged by flood water Cars are stranded on a flooded in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)