Remembering Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBANY, GEORGIA: July 12, 1962, Rev Ralph D Abernathy, desegregation leader, with Martin Luther King Jr (2R) and Dr William G Anderson (R), after release of King and Abernathy from Albany jail. (Photo by Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images)

