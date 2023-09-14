PHOTO GALLERY: Morocco Earthquake Kills Thousands

The Sept. 9 earthquake that devastated Morocco has killed nearly 3,000 people and left many more homeless, according to the Associated Press. The United Nations estimates that 300,000 people were affected by the temblor. The epicenter of the 6.8-magnitude quake was in the High Atlas Mountains but felt nearly 45 miles north in Marrakesh. Moroccan authorities announced a three-day mourning period, and neighboring Algeria offered to allow humanitarian aid through its airspace – a significant move since Algeria severed ties with Morocco in 2021 over a number of disputes

A Brother and Sister Survey The Remains Of Her Home A brother and sister search the remains of the sister’s home following the earthquake, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Abdelhamid Aouzal In His Family Home Abdelhamid Aouzal looks over the remains of his family home that was destroyed by the earthquake, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) People Carrying Food And Water People carry food and water past damaged buildings on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Man Inside His Heavily Damaged Home A man stands inside his heavily damaged home on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Abdelhamid Aouzal Surveys The Destruction Abdelhamid Aouzal looks over the remains of his family home that was destroyed, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) People Gather By A Damaged Mosque People gather by a damaged mosque on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Women Embrace Women hug each other on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit central Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Holds A Sleeping Baby A woman holds a sleeping baby near the site of a collapsed house on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Men Amidst The Rubble Of Collapsed Buildings Men pause amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Takes In The Remains Of His Home A man stands amongst the rubble of his heavily damaged house, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Makes His Way Through The Rubble A man walks over the rubble of a destroyed building, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Injured Man Placed In Ambulance An injured man is carried into an ambulance, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Peers Into Rubble Of A Collapsed Building A woman looks into the rubble of a collapsed building on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Aid Is Distributed To Quake Survivors Aid is distributed to displaced people on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Next To Ruined Building A man pauses next to ruined building, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Picks His Way Through The Rubble A man walks amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) People Shelter In A Park People shelter in a park after being made homeless by an earthquake on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Carries Blanket Past Buildings Left Akimbo A man carries a blanket as he walks over the rubble of buildings, on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Rescuers Search For The Body Of A 3-Year-Old Boy Rescue workers search for the body of a 3-year old boy under the rubble of a collapsed house, on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Emergency Workers Carry The Body Of A Woman Emergency workers carry the body of a woman after finding her beneath a collapsed building on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Rubble Strewn On The Road Rubble lies on the road after falling from a building damaged by an earthquake on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Car Damaged By Fallen Rubble A car lies damaged under fallen rubble from a nearby building on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Sleeps On Open Ground A woman sleeps on the ground in a park after being made homeless by an earthquake on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Food Is Distributed To Displaced Children Food is distributed to displaced children on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Walks Past The Rubble A woman walks past the rubble of damaged buildings, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Man Carries Cat Through The Rubble A man carries a cat through the rubble of a partially collapsed mosque on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Surrounded By The Rubble Of Her Home A woman gestures as she stands amongst the rubble of her home that was destroyed, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Blankets Are Distributed To Displaced People Blankets are distributed to displaced people on September 10, 2023 in Ouirgane, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Sits Amongst The Rubble Of Her Village A woman sits amongst the rubble of her village that was almost completely destroyed by Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Is Comforted A woman is comforted after breaking down in tears on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The Body Of 30-Year-Old Man Is Taken From The Rubble The body of 30-year old man is removed from the rubble of a collapsed house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Man Pulls A Donkey From A Ruined Building A man pulls a donkey from beneath a ruined building after it was discovered alive on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Khadija Oubleaid Lost Her Son In The Quake Khadija Oubleaid who lost her son and sustained injuries in Friday’s earthquake rests in a tent on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Family Photo Hangs Beneath A Photo Of King Mohammed VI A family photo hangs on the wall beneath a photograph of King Mohammed VI in the building of an earthquake-damaged house on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Man Is Overcome With Grief A man is overcome with grief as the body of his 30-year old son is removed from beneath a collapsed house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Displaced Women and Children Wait In A Tent Women and children wait in a tent after losing their homes in Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Displaced Woman Checks Her Phone In A Tent A woman checks her phone as she waits in a tent after being displaced by Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Amizmiz, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The Body Of A 30-Year-Old Man Is Placed In a Grave People look on as the body of a 30-year man is placed into a grave after being removed from the rubble of a collapsed house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Spanish Search And Rescue Team Looks For Bodies A Spanish search and rescue team look for bodies beneath a collapsed building on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Man Grieves The Loss Of His Brother A man is overcome with grief after the body of his 30-year brother is removed from the rubble of a collapsed house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Ahmed Alahiane Breaks Down In Tears Ahmed Alahiane breaks down in tears as he stands on the remains of the house where his uncle, sister and father died in Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Men Work To Salvage Goods Men work to salvage goods from the ruins of their house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A 5-Year-Old Boy Lost Both Parents A 5-year-old boy who lost his mother and father in Friday’s earthquake is comforted by a family member after breaking down in tears on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) People Salvage Items From The Ruins Of Their Home People salvage items from the ruins of their house following Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The Ruins Of Houses In A Village The ruins of houses in what was once a part of the village litter a hillside on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Relief Supplies Are Unloaded From A Truck Relief supplies are unloaded from a truck on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A 3-Year-Old Girl Orphaned In The Earthquake A 3-year-old girl who was orphaned in Friday’s earthquake is passed between aunts on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Man Amongst The Rubble A man pauses amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Donkey Laden With Relief Supplies A donkey laden with relief supplies is led along a track on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Displaced Women Make Soup Outside A Tent Women make soup outside a tent after being displaced by Friday’s earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Amizmiz, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Crying Boy Is Treated For A Hand Wound A boy cries with pain after having a hand wound treated by a nurse from a Spanish search and rescue team on September 12, 2023 in Anougal, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A Woman Grieves The Loss Of Her Husband A woman is overcome with grief as the body of her husband is carried for burial after being removed from beneath a collapsed house on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The Body Of A 30-Year-Old Man Is Buried (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death.) The body of a 30-year old man who was found in the rubble of a collapsed house is placed in a grave on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)