National Hispanic Heritage Month in Pictures

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15th through October 15th and recognizes the history and culture of Hispanic Americans. The dates were originally chosen in remembrance of the start of the Mexican War of Independence, which began early Sept 16th, 1810. A number of central and South American countries celebrate the anniversary of their independence during this period including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on September 15th; Mexico on September 16th; and Chile on Sept. 18th.

Carlos Santana Photo of Carlos Santana circa 1970. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images John Ruiz John Ruiz celebrates after defeating Evander Holyfield by way of decision after 12 rounds of their WBA heavyweight championship bout at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 3rd, 2001. (Photo credit: Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT) Nancy Lopez Nancy Lopez of the USA chips the ball to the 16th green during the First Round of the Colgate European Women’s Golf Championship at Sunnigdale, England. August, 3rd 1978. (Photo Credit: Allsport Hulton/Archive) Rita Moreno American actress and singer Rita Moreno lying by a pool, 1954. She the only woman to win show business’ top four awards: Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Emmy. (Photo by Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Rita Hayworth American actress Rita Hayworth (1918 -1987), the stage name of Margarita Carmen Cansino, wearing a luxurious negligee. Photo circa 1942. (Photo by George Hurrell/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images) Desi Arnaz Actor Desi Arnaz playing a conga drum in a promotional portrait for the film Cuban Pete. Photo circa 1946. (Photo by American Stock/Getty Images) Gabriela Mistral Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral (1889-1957) sits in a hotel bed with a plate of Lucia cakes and a cup of coffee on her lap after winning the Nobel prize for literature and partaking in the tradition of being served cakes and coffee in bed, Stockholm, Sweden, December 13, 1945. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Pancho Gonzales Tennis star Pancho Gonzales (Richard Alonzo Gonzales). Photo circa 1960. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Anthony Quinn Portrait of Mexican-born actor Anthony Quinn (1915 – 2001) working on his original oil painting of his son Duncan. He is wearing an oxford shirt with the sleeves rolled and holding a palette and brushes. Photo circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Ricky Martin Full-length portrait of thirteen-year-old Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, from the pop group Menudo, standing with his arms crossed in front of his chest in a hallway at the Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California. Martin wears a white top with aqua-colored pants. Photo 1985 (Photo by Robert Scott/Fotos International/Getty Images) Anita Page Anita Page, the beautiful film actress and Metro Goldwyn Mayer player is pictured wearing a slinky dress and a sultry smile. Photo circa 1928. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Edward Hidalgo Former Navy Secretary Edward Hidalgo testifying on Hill at hearing regarding General Dynamics. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images) Elizabeth Vargas TV newscaster Elizabeth Vargas. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images) Scott Gomez Scott Gomez, 1998 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Jose Feliciano Puerto Rican singer and musician Jose Feliciano sits on a stool and performs with a guitar in an episode of the NBC television musical variety series ‘Midnight Special,’ 1979. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) Ritchie Valens Ritchie Valens (Richard Steven Valenzuela) poses for his famous album cover session in July 1958 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Charo Charo (María Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza) Photo Circa 1970 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Gloria Estefan Photo of Gloria Estefan circa 1980. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Tom Fears End Tom Fears #44 poses for a publicity photo during training camp at Loyola University on August 1, 1948 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vic Stein /Getty Images) Eddie Palmieri Eddie Palmieri performing on stage at the New Orleans Jazz Festival (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) Tito Puente Photo of Tito PUENTE, circa 2000 (Photo by Leon Morris/Redferns) Sonia Sotomayor Federal Judge Sonia Sotomayor makes remarks after being named by U.S. President Barack Obama as his choice to replace retiring Justice David Souter on the Supreme Court during an announcement in the East Room of the White House May 26, 2009 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Cesar Chavez American labor leader and co-founder of the United Farm Workers (formerly known as the National Farm Workers Association) Cesar Chavez (1927 – 1993) speaks at a rally, Coachella, California, 1977. (Photo by Cathy Murphy/Getty Images) Anthony Romero A.C.L.U. Executive Director Anthony Romero. (Photo by Michael Williamson/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) Nilo Cruz Nilo Cruz, a 42-year-old Cuban-born playwright, contemplates his good fortune at the Public Theater on Lafayette St. Cruz won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for “Anna in the Tropics.” (Photo by Linda Rosier/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Oscar Hijuelos Pulitzer Prize winning author Oscar Hijuelos at his home on the upper West Side. (Photo by Susan Watts/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Christina Aguilera American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera, circa 2000. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) Sylvia Mendez Civil rights activist Sylvia Mendez becomes emotional during the 2010 Medal of Freedom presentation ceremony at the East Room of the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest honor awarded to civilians, to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Danny Trejo CActor Danny Trejo poses for a magazine editorial in 2006 in the LA River in 2006 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Estevan Oriol/Getty Images) Isabel Allende Close up the writer Isabel Allende in France on February 17, 1986. (Photo by Louis MONIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Anais Nin Anais Nin (Photo by Louis MONIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Adolfo Luque Adolfo Luque poses in his Boston Braves uniform for a portrait circa 1915 at Braves Field in Boston. (Photo Reproduction by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images) Oscar De La Renta Close-up Oscar De La Renta in June, 1985. (Photo by Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Richard Serra American sculptor Richard Serra at Museum Of Modern Art Sculpture Garden in New York with one of his sculptures on 17th April 2007. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns) Raquel Welch Portrait of American actress Raquel Welch (Jo Raquel Tejada) in a garden. Rome, 1970s (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images) Linda Alvarado Linda Alvarado (Photo By Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Joseph M. Montoya Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M.;(Photo By Duane Howell/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Julia Alvarez U.S. President Barack Obama and novelist Julia Alvarez share a moment after she was presented with the 2013 National Medal of Arts during an East Room ceremony July 28, 2014 at the White House in Washington, DC. Alvarez was honored for her extraordinary storytelling in poetry and in prose. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sammy Davis Jr Actor Sammy Davis Jr. poses for a portrait in 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Tony Orlando Singer Tony Orlando poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) David Glasgow Farragut Portrait of David Glasgow Farragut: 1807-1870. American Admiral. (Getty Images) Roberto Clemente Closeup of Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Photo July 1967 (Getty Images) Rosie Casals (Original Caption) Miss Rosie Casals of the U.S.A. pounces on the ball during her match with Miss P.J. Moor of Britain here 6/25. Miss Casals won the match 6-2, 6-1. (Getty Images) Geraldo Rivera Portrait of WABC-TV reporter Geraldo Rivera. (Getty Images) Dennis Chavez Dennis Chavez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was appointed to succeed the late Senator Bronson Cutting as Senator from New Mexico, is pictured at his desk in Washington, D.C., as he took up his duties. (Getty Images) Soledad C Chacon New Mexico Secretary of State Soledad C Chacon, the first elected woman to hold statewide office, visits Miami while holding down the governor’s chair while Governor J.F. Hinkle is in New York for the Democratic Convention. (Getty Images) Willie Colon Portrait of Latin composer Willie Colon, 1983 (Getty Images) Dr. Severo Ochoa Dr. Severo Ochoa is shown in his New York University Medical School Laboratory here 10/14. On 10/15 it was annonced that he and Prof. Arthur Kornberg, 41, of Stanford University, were joint recipients of the Nobel Prize for Medicine. Dr. Ochoa, 54, of Forest Hills, Queens, NY, was born in Spain. He has been teaching at NYU Medical School since 1942. The two Biochemists received the Nobel Prize for discoveries that shed light on the chemistry of life and cancer. October 14th, 1959 (Getty Images) Luis Alvarez Physicist Luis Alvarez is seen is his laboratory preparing to evacuate a Geiger counter which is used to measure radioactivity. (Getty Images) Ruben Salazar Noted Mexican-American journalist Ruben Salazar was killed while covering a riot that broke out at the national Chicano Moratorium Antiwar Demonstration. Salazar was news director of KMEX-TV, Los Angeles Spanish Language TV station and wrote a weekly column for the Los Angeles Times. Getty Images Dr. Antonia Novello Dr Antonia Novello, nominated to be the surgeon general. (Getty Images) Jim Plunkett Jim Plunkett, the star quarterback at Stanford, poses with the Heisman Trophy. The trophy will be presented to him as the outstanding college football player in the nation this season. (Getty Images) Oscar Acosta Attorney Oscar Acosta (Getty Images) Lucrezia Bori Photo of Lucrezia Bori, Metropolitan Opera star, 1935. (Getty Images) Luis Aparicio Portrait of Chicago White Sox player Luis Aparicio, 1960. Frank Lorenzo Continental Airlines Chairman Frank Lorenzo holds up a scaled-down model of the new Boeing 737-300 aircraft that the company will be adding to their fleet. (Getty Images) Mario Molina Mario Molina, Winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images) Mercedes de Acosta Mercedes de Acosta, Writer. Photo: Nicolas Murray (Photo by Nickolas Muray/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Joan Baez American folk singer and songwriter Joan Baez on stage at the Baalbek International Festival, Lebannon. (Photo by Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images) Robert Rodriguez American director Robert Rodriguez (Photo by Sergio Gaudenti/Sygma via Getty Images) Dolores del Rio A portrait of Dolores del Rio, a Mexican film actress, taken by Ferenc, noted Viennese photographer, Hollywood, California, early to mid 20th century. (Photo by Ferenc/Visual Studies Workshop/Getty Images) Judith Baca Judith Baca, creator of the Great Wall of Los Angeles. Photo July, 2020. (Photo by Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) George Romero Director George Romero in the lobby of the Hollywood Book and Poster shop, July 1988 (Photo by Michael Edwards/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Chita Rivera Prominent Broadway and film star Chita Rivera demonstrates her dance routines for a show in New York City. (Photo by © Ted Streshinsky/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Salma Hayak Salma Hayak, The Berlin Film Festival (Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez shows off her pool while posing for a portrait circa 1992 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) Jose Ferrer Half-length portrait of Jose Ferrer. (Photo by Oscar White/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Ellen Ochoa Portrait of NASA Astronaut Ellen Ochoa wearing a blue flight suit. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Tom Flores Tom Flores #15 of the Oakland Raiders drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an AFL football game against the New York Jets October 23, 1966 at Shea Stadium in the Queens. Flores played for the Raiders from 1960-66. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., on March 30, 1992. (Photo by Chris Ayers/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images) Lewis H Brereton Commanding General of the 9th Air Force Lt Gen Lewis H Brereton (1890 – 1967) (left, with helmet over his forearm) speaks with Commanding General of the 9th Tactical Air Command Maj Gen Elwood R Quesada (1904 – 1993) (center, with his hands in his pockets), France, June 1944. The latter had just piloted the first Lockheed P-38 Lightning to land on an American-built airfield in France. (Photo by US Army Air Forces/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) Cristina Sanz Actress Cristina Sanz arrives for the Television Academy Celebrates Nominees For Outstanding Casting at Montage Beverly Hills on September 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Julio Iglesias Julio Iglesias, circa 1970. (Photo by STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Anthony Munoz Anthony Munoz #78 of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for a portrait circa 1983 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images) Martin Sheen American actor Martin Sheen, UK, 30th May 1980. (Photo by Mike Moore/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Dolores Huerta American labor activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW) Dolores Huerta speaks on stage during a UFW rally, California, 1975 or 1976. She wears a poncho with the UFW logo. (Photo by Cathy Murphy/Getty Images) Rosie Perez Rosie Perez attends the “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn” World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) Adelina ‘Nina’ Otero-Warren American suffragist and politician Adelina ‘Nina’ Otero-Warren poses for a portrait on July 11, 1923. (Photo by Library of Congress/Emcee/Getty Images) Acosta Banuelos Mexican-American businesswoman Romana Acosta Banuelos (1925-2018), in her office in the Treasury Building, Washington, DC, 20th September 1971. President Nixon appointed Acosta as Treasurer of the United States, a position she held from December 1971 to February 1974. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Sylvia Rivera Portrait of American transgender rights activist Sylvia Rivera (1951 – 2002), holding a cat, outside of the makeshift shelter where she was living, while homeless, on Pier 45, New York, New York, 1996. (Photo by Mariette Pathy Allen/Getty Images)