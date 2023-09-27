Menendez Indictments Through the Years, In Pictures

For the second time in under a decade, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is facing federal charges. A Sept. 22 indictment charged Menendez and his wife face with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion.
Allegedly, the couple has been been trading favors with the Egyptian government as the two received a Mercedes-Benz, gold bars, envelopes full of gold, and even a no-show job at a meat packing factory.
Back in 2015, Menendez was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud. In 2018, the charges were dropped after a jury couldn’t come to a verdict, leading to a mistrial.
Menendez addresses charges in 2015 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks at a press conference on April 1, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Menendez and His Wife Attend Reception U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine Arslanian arrive for a reception honoring of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) U.S. Attorney Announces Corruption Charges Against Menendez Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference after announcing that U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) was indicted on corruption charges charges at the SDNY office on September 22, 2023 in New York City. Sen. Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, are accused of accepting money and other benefits to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez allegedly also used his position on the Foreign Relations committee to influence deals for New Jersey businesses with the Egyptian government. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Menendez and His Wife Attend a Forum in Italy Robert “Bob” Menendez Senator for the state of New Jersey and his wife Nadine Mendez attend the 49th Edition Of ‘Cernobbio Forum’ Hosted By The European House-Ambrosetti on September 01, 2023 in Cernobbio, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images) Menendez Speaks About Federal Charges in 2023 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) arrives to speak at a press conference on April 1, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Menendez and Wife Attend a State Dinner US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine Arslanian arrive for the State Dinner in honor of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) The Latest Mendendez Allegations Include Literal Gold Bars Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference after announcing that U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) was indicted on corruption charges charges at the SDNY office on September 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Menendez Arrives at Trial in 2017 With His Son and Daughter U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) arrives at federal court for the beginning of his trial on corruption charges accompanied by son Robert Jr, and daughter Alicia Menendez on September 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Menendez and His Attorney Make a Statement in April 2015 U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks next to attorney Abbe Lowell outside the federal court after he was indicted on corruption charges on April 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Menendez and His Daughter Leaving Court While Jury the Deliberates Sen. Robert ‘Bob’ Menendez (R-NJ) walks with his daughter Alicia as he leaves federal court after day two of jury deliberations in his corruption trial, November 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Bob Menendez Leaving the Scene Robert ‘Bob’ Menendez (D-NJ) drives away in his car as he departs federal court, November 15, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)