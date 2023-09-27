Menendez Indictments Through the Years, In Pictures

For the second time in under a decade, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is facing federal charges. A Sept. 22 indictment charged Menendez and his wife face with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion.

Allegedly, the couple has been been trading favors with the Egyptian government as the two received a Mercedes-Benz, gold bars, envelopes full of gold, and even a no-show job at a meat packing factory.

Back in 2015, Menendez was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud. In 2018, the charges were dropped after a jury couldn’t come to a verdict, leading to a mistrial.