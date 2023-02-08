Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives the (Unofficial) GOP Response

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his members to be on their best behavior at the 2023 State of the Union address. But Republican House members didn’t follow his lead any more than they did during the fifteen votes it took him to become Speaker in early January. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a stand-out, repeatedly heckling the President, hooting and hollering and thumbs-downing him with abandon. Some Twitter commenters compared her performance to iconic moments from Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

Here are some of her greatest moments.