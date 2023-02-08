Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives the (Unofficial) GOP Response

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his members to be on their best behavior at the 2023 State of the Union address. But Republican House members didn’t follow his lead any more than they did during the fifteen votes it took him to become Speaker in early January. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a stand-out, repeatedly heckling the President, hooting and hollering and thumbs-downing him with abandon. Some Twitter commenters compared her performance to iconic moments from Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.
Here are some of her greatest moments.
Standing Out in a Crowd WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Dressed to Stand Out and Living Her Best Life US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) yells as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)