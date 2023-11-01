Galleries

Here’s All The People Who Have Flipped on Trump (So Far)

By
|
November 1, 2023 1:56 p.m.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOV 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference with Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential electio... WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOV 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference with Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS

In August of 2023, Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Georgia in a sweeping RICO case arising from various attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Since then, several defendants have reached plea agreements. We’ve noted them here and will continue to update this list.

1. Georgia Bail Bondsman Scott Hall

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Georgia, was the first to accept a plea deal for his role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Scott Hall’s Mugshot

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Scott Hall on Tuesday. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

2. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro

Kenneth Chesebro speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during a hearing where Chesebro accepted a plea deal from the Fulton County District Atorney at the Fulton County Courthouse October 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Chesebro was facing seven charges related to his alleged role as the legal architect in using Trump electors in Georgia and other key states to undermine the 2020 elections. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images)

Chesebro’s Mugshot

Chesebro’s mugshot. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

3. Attorney Sidney Powell

Attorney Sidney Powell—who infamously pledged to unleash the Kraken—agreed at a hearing to plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit interference with the performance of election duties. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Unleash the Kraken

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, left, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Here is Powell with Team Kraken. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sidney Powell Mugshot

The Kraken’s Mugshot (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

4. Attorney Jenna Ellis

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Jenna Ellis, right, and Sydney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Jenna Ellis was another prominent member of Team Kraken. For her role in the scheme, she agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Battle Hymn Of The Republic

GETTYSBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trumps legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing Wednesday at the Wyndham Gettysburg hotel to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities on November 25, 2020 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Giuliani is continuing his push to over turn election results in the courts. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jenna Ellis; Rudy Giuliani
On November 25th, 2020 after a hearing about the election tweeted, “Mayor @RudyGiuliani just started playing the Battle Hymn of the Republic on Spotify our way back.” followed by 3 flame emojis. Her enthusiasm for Rudes has since waned. In her statement after reaching a plea deal, she said she was just a young attorney who didn’t know better following the instruction of her seniors. Bummer. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Jenna Ellis’s Mugshot

Jenna Ellis smiling for her mugshot. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
TPM Staff
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Galleries
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: