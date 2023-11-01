Here’s All The People Who Have Flipped on Trump (So Far)

In August of 2023, Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Georgia in a sweeping RICO case arising from various attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Since then, several defendants have reached plea agreements. We’ve noted them here and will continue to update this list.
1. Georgia Bail Bondsman Scott Hall Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Georgia, was the first to accept a plea deal for his role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties. Scott Hall’s Mugshot This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Scott Hall on Tuesday. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE) 2. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro Kenneth Chesebro speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during a hearing where Chesebro accepted a plea deal from the Fulton County District Atorney at the Fulton County Courthouse October 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Chesebro was facing seven charges related to his alleged role as the legal architect in using Trump electors in Georgia and other key states to undermine the 2020 elections. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images) Chesebro’s Mugshot Chesebro’s mugshot. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE) 3. Attorney Sidney Powell Attorney Sidney Powell—who infamously pledged to unleash the Kraken—agreed at a hearing to plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit interference with the performance of election duties. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Unleash the Kraken Here is Powell with Team Kraken. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Sidney Powell Mugshot The Kraken’s Mugshot (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE) 4. Attorney Jenna Ellis Jenna Ellis was another prominent member of Team Kraken. For her role in the scheme, she agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) The Battle Hymn Of The Republic On November 25th, 2020 after a hearing about the election tweeted, “Mayor @RudyGiuliani just started playing the Battle Hymn of the Republic on Spotify our way back.” followed by 3 flame emojis. Her enthusiasm for Rudes has since waned. In her statement after reaching a plea deal, she said she was just a young attorney who didn’t know better following the instruction of her seniors. Bummer. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Jenna Ellis’s Mugshot Jenna Ellis smiling for her mugshot. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)