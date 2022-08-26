A Gripping Look At 2022’s Global Drought

China, Europe, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and parts of North America are all enduring record-breaking droughts.
Jinxian, China A tidal-flat landscape in the shape of a tree — caused by high temperatures and drought — in the Jinxian section of Poyang Lake on Aug. 24, 2022. (Photo by Bao Gansheng/VCG via Getty Images) Chabyish, Iraq A buffalo swims near fishing boats in Iraq’s receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province on August 23, 2022. (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images) Jiujiang, China A dry lake bed near Poyang Lake Bridge in Jiujiang City on Aug 24, 2022. Since July, the water level of Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in China, has continued to drop due to high temperature and drought, breaking records. (Photo by CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Lone Pine, California Evaporation ponds in the remnants of Owens Lake on August 22, 2022. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Nijmegen, Netherlands Floating houses sit on the dry bed of the Het Meertje River in Ooyse Schependom, Netherlands. The current drought conditions are causing the levels of Europe’s streams and rivers to reach historic lows. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) Neijiang, China A villager walking in a dry and cracked paddy field on August 24, 2022 in Neijiang, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by Huang Zhenghua/VCG via Getty Images) Ubaye Serre-Ponçon, France Boarding pontoons on a dry section of the Serre-Ponçon lake. Water levels decreased by nearly 50 feet due to the drought in The French Alps. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images) Nanchang, China Another “tree” shaped landscape, created by river wash, is seen in the bed of Poyang Lake in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, China, Aug 24, 2022. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Lake Mead, Nevada Water levels dropped significantly at Lake Mead, in Nevada, pictured here on August 24, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Chabyish, Iraq Children pose for an aerial photo on the dried-up bed of Iraq’s receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province on August 23, 2022. (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images) Yvorne, Switzerland A drought-affected forest with early fall colors above the village of Yvorne, western Switzerland. Following several heatwaves and sustained drought, the vegetation is drying out. Stressed trees have engaged their survival mode, sacrificing their leaves. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Nanjing, China More than 100 pumps pump water from Shuiyang River to Gucheng Lake in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, on Aug 23, 2022 to sustain local farmers. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Lone Pine, California A forest burned in the 2021 Inyo Creek Fire that occurred in the region near Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the contiguous United States at 14,505 feet, is seen in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, on August 22, 2022. This year, climate change-driven drought brought a fraction of the normal snowpack to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, one of California’s biggest and most critical water sources. Scientists have warned, in what has been deemed a megadrought, that the region is in the worst drought in at least 1,200 years. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Ooyse Schependom, Netherlands Boats sits on the bed of the Waal River, the main distributary branch of the River Rhine, in Ooyse Schependom, Netherlands. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) Lyon, France Withered corn plants due to the drought in the region of Rhone-Alps near Lyon in southeastern France. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images) Daoxian, China Firefighters spray water on paddy fields following weeks of sweltering weather on August 23, 2022 in Daoxian County, Yongzhou City, Hunan Province of China. Local governments in Hunan province are ramping up efforts to protect autumn grain harvest amid heatwaves. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) Ooyse Schependom, Netherlands A person crosses the dried bed of the Waal River, the main distributary branch of the river Rhine, on August 23, 2022 in Ooyse Schependom, Netherlands. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Ouled Essi Masseoud, Morocco A child crouches over cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 85 miles south of Casablanca, on August 8, 2022 amidst the country’s worst drought in at least four decades. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)