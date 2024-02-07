Forest Fires Devastate Chile’s Valparaíso Region

Over the weekend, Chile’s coastal Valparaíso region was hit hard by forest fires, leaving thousands of burnt homes and an uncertain death toll. Over 100 people have been reported dead and hundreds are still missing. Residents and firefighters worked together to battle the flames and clear the wreckage. This is likely the biggest tragedy to hit Chile since the 2010 earthquake that killed hundreds.
People watch the fire spreading from a hillside in Valparaíso, Chile Residents of a Valparaíso neighborhood look at the cloud of smoke produced by forest fires in Viña del Mar on February 2, 2024. A huge mushroom cloud of smoke hangs over tourist areas in central Chile, including Viña del Mar and Valparaíso, where a forest fire broke out on Friday, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of residents. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Residents being evacuated from their homes as wildfire spreads in Viña del Mar, Chile Residents are evacuated from their homes during a fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Vehicles and homes engulfed by flames Vehicles and homes burn during a fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Houses burning in Viña del Mar, Chile Houses burn during a fire in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. The region of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar, in central Chile, woke up on Saturday with a partial curfew to allow the movement of evacuees and the transfer of emergency equipment in the midst of a series of unprecedented fires, authorities reported. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Helecopter flies over Quilpué, near Valparaíso Chile A helicopter works on the zone of a forest fire in the hills in Quilpué comune, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Woman working to put out fires near a home in Quilpué A woman puts out a forest fire affecting the hills in Quilpué comune, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Arial view of fire moving through the Las Pataguas sector of Viña del Mar Aerial view of the forest fire that affects the hills of the city of Viña del Mar in the Las Pataguas sector, Chile, taken on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Burnt houses in Los Olivos commune in Viña del Mar, Chile View of burnt houses after a fire that affected the hills in Los Olivos comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images) Man putting out fire in Quilpué A man puts out a forest fire on the zone of a forest fire in the hills in Quilpué comune, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Residents helping firefighters in Valparaíso, Chile Residents help firefighters during a forest fire affecting the hills in Quilpué, Valparaíso region, Chile, on February 3, 2024. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images) Aftermath of the fire in Villa Independencia Aerial view of the aftermath of a wildfire in Villa Independencia, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 4, 2024. The death toll from the forest fires in Chile rose to 112 people this Sunday, while 40 active outbreaks are being fought, the Ministry of the Interior reported. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Burnt houses on the hills of Viña del Mar View of burnt houses after a fire that affected the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Aftermath of the forest fire in Viña del Mar, Chile Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire at the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Firefighters work during the aftermath of a forest fire in Viña del Mar A firefighter works at the Botanical Garden after a forest fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Woman and baby walking past burnt cars in Quilpué A woman with her baby walks past burned vehicles after a forest fire in Quilpué, Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images) Burnt homes and cars in Quilpué, near Valparaíso, Chile Aerial view of burned homes and vehicles after a forest fire in Quilpué, Viña del Mar, Chile, taken on February 4, 2024. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images) People walk past burnt cars in Quilpué People walk past burned vehicles after a forest fire in Quilpué, Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images) Neighbors work to clean their land and burnt homes after the fire in Villa Independencia A Chilean flag waves as neighbours clean their lands and burnt homes in Villa Independencia, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 5, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) A cat is rescued after forest fires in Villa Independencia A cat is rescued after the forest fires in Villa Independencia, Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 5, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images) Deliver app workers donate and distribute food to firefighters in Villa Independencia Delivery app workers distribute lunches and water donated by themselves to firefighters in Villa Independencia, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 5, 2024. The death toll from central Chile’s blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise “significantly” as teams search gutted neighborhoods. (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Deliver app workers donate and distribute food to firefighters in Villa Independencia Delivery app workers distribute lunches and water donated by themselves to firefighters in Villa Independencia, Valparaíso region, Chile on February 5, 2024. (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)