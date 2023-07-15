Galleries

Flash Floods Devastate The Northeast

July 15, 2023 9:00 a.m.
MONTPELIER, VERMONT - JULY 11: Montpelier resident Lynnea Timpone paddle boards at the intersection of Main Street and East State Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over ... MONTPELIER, VERMONT - JULY 11: Montpelier resident Lynnea Timpone paddle boards at the intersection of Main Street and East State Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over 48 hours and residents were warned that Wrightsville Dam could reach capacity, forcing it to release more water that could impact the downtown area. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Heavy rain inundated several states across the northeastern U.S. this week. Storms and flash floods washed out highways and killed at least one person in New York state and one person in Vermont. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in two counties. Here’s a look at this latest manifestation of a warming planet.

A Stranded Mailbox

A mailbox sits above water in front of a flooded property on Route 11 in Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A Flooded Yard

A yard is flooded by rushing water in Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Flood-Damaged Road

A Vermont road is severely damaged by flooding. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A Flood-Isolated Home

Water floods around a house on Route 11 in Windham, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A River Overflows

Water floods around homes as the river overflows in Windham, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Flooded House

Water floods around homes as the river overflows in Windham, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A New River

Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Flooded Yard

Water rushes around an SUV on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Checking Out a Flooded Road

Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Watching the Water

Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A Flooded Home Goods Store

Bailey Road, a clothing and home goods store on Main Street, was left severely damaged from flood waters on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over 48 hours and residents were warned that Wrightsville Dam could reach capacity, forcing it to release more water that could impact the downtown area. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

A Business Owner Washes His Storefront

Andrew Brewer, a resident of Montpelier and former business owner on Langdon Street, helps wash away the mud from the sidewalk July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Debris Wash Onto the Road

Water rushes down Route 11 as rock debris accumulates in heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A Truck Fords the Flooding

In an aerial view, a pick-up truck drives along a flooded road after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A Tractor Pushes Forward

A tractor makes its way through a flooded road after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Water Covers Residential Property

In an aerial view, water covers residential property on Route 11 after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Firefighters and Police Officers Assess the flood

Firefighters and police officers assess the flood waters inside and around the Montpelier Fire and Ambulance Department on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Stranded Hotel Guests Look On

Guests of the Capitol Plaza Hotel look at the flooding from a fire escape on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

U.S. Geological Survey Hydrographers Measure the Flooding

U.S. Geological Survey hydrographers Samuel Jacob, left, and Jeff Rowan measure the flooded Winooski River’s discharge on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Jacob said it was 15,000-16,000 cubic feet per second. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

New Dam

Debris in the flooded Wisnooski River gets caught under a bridge on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

The Vermont State House

The Vermont State House is seen through a bridge and behind the flooded Winooski River on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

A Man and a Bench

A person walks through the flooded waters of Main Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Main Street is Flooded

Main Street is flooded on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Welcome to Montpelier

A sign welcoming visitors to downtown Montpelier is seen behind the flooded Winooski River on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Kayaking Through It

People kayak up and down the flooded waters of Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

A Kayaker Paddles

In an aerial view, a kayaker paddles through the flooded waters of Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Reversing Course

In an aerial view, a truck backs up after attempting to drive through heavily flooded waters on Elm Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Downtown Montpelier

Water floods multiple downtown streets on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Walking in Muddy Waters

Residents walk along a muddy Main Street after flood waters receded on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

Damage

A route is damaged after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A Home is Damaged

A home is damaged after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A Road is Damaged

A road is damaged as water in a creek rushes after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Fencing and a Swimming Pool Are Damaged

Fencing and a swimming pool are damaged after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Road Destroyed

Governor Kathy Hochul visited Highland Falls on Monday morning to survey the damage after flooding devastated the area. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Flea Market is Closed

Flood waters overtook Farr’s Field. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Workers Remove Mud from Main Street

Workers remove mud from Main street after heavy rains in Highland Falls, New York, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
