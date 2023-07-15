Flash Floods Devastate The Northeast

MONTPELIER, VERMONT - JULY 11: Montpelier resident Lynnea Timpone paddle boards at the intersection of Main Street and East State Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over ...

MONTPELIER, VERMONT - JULY 11: Montpelier resident Lynnea Timpone paddle boards at the intersection of Main Street and East State Street on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over 48 hours and residents were warned that Wrightsville Dam could reach capacity, forcing it to release more water that could impact the downtown area. (Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

