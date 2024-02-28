Did You See The Snow Moon This Week?

February 2024 got two full moons, the second of which appeared in our skies this past weekend. This moon phase in February is known as the “Snow Moon” and it was seen looming large and bright in the night skies around the world.

Full Snow Moon rising over Italy The full moon is rising behind the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in Molfetta, Italy, on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Snow Moon rising over New York City JERSEY CITY, NJ – FEBRUARY 24: The full Snow Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn in New York City on February 24, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) The Snow Moon seen from India February’s Second Full Moon Of 2024 Is Known By Many Names Like ”Snow Moon”, ”Hunger Moon” Or ”Minimoon”. This Full Moon Happens When The Moon Is Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Earth From The Sun. As Per NASA, This Full Moon Is On Saturday Morning, February 24, 2024, ”appearing Opposite The Sun (in Earth-based Longitude) At 7:30 Am EST”. February’s Full Moon Misses The Earth’s Shadow, Because The Moon’s Orbit Is Tilted By Five Degrees To The Plane Of The Earth’s Orbit, And Therefore Earth Won’t Be Directly Between The Sun And The Moon. The ”Snow Moon” Is Seen Through The Gaps In The Branches And Leaves Of The Trees In A Forest At Tehatta, West Bengal; India On 24/02/2024.(Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Snow Moon rising over San Mateo Bridge, California SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Full Snow Moon rises over San Mateo Bridge of San Francisco Bay in San Mateo, California, United States on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) Snow Moon rises behind Statue of Liberty JERSEY CITY, NJ – FEBRUARY 24: The full Snow Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn in New York City on February 24, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Full Snow Moon above the Empire State Building HOBOKEN, NJ – FEBRUARY 24: The full Snow Moon rises above the Empire State Building lit in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in New York City on February 24, 2024, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Snow Moon seen through trees in New Jersey NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 20: The ”Snow moon” is seen behind tree branches in Secaucus city of New Jersey, United States on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images) Snow Moon behind the US Capitol Dome WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 25: The 99.1 percent waning Snow Moon sets behind the US Capitol Dome on February 25, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images) Full Snow Moon seen from San Mateo, California SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Full Snow Moon rises over San Mateo Bridge of San Francisco Bay in San Mateo, California, United States on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) Snow Moon sets in England The full moon known as the ‘Snow moon’ sets over Whitley Bay in North Tyneside. Picture date: Saturday February 24, 2024. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images) Snow moon rising between towers in Italy The full moon is rising behind the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in Molfetta, Italy, on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Path of the full Snow Moon seen in Italy (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image is a composition of 4 interval timer photos to show moon rising path) Full “snow moon” shining behind clouds is seen from L’Aquila, Italy, on February 24th, 2024. The name “Snow Moon” comes from ancient Native American traditions. At this time of year, in many parts of North America, snow was still on the ground, giving the moon a particular color and brightness. Our satellite will reach its apogee, the farthest point from Earth in its orbit: it will appear about 7% smaller and 15% less bright than a normal full moon. Full Moon of February 24th, 2024 will be the smallest of the year. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Full Snow Moon seen from India February’s Second Full Moon Of 2024 Is Known By Many Names Like ”Snow Moon”, ”Hunger Moon” Or ”Minimoon”. This Full Moon Happens When The Moon Is Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Earth From The Sun. As Per NASA, This Full Moon Is On Saturday Morning, February 24, 2024, ”appearing Opposite The Sun (in Earth-based Longitude) At 7:30 Am EST”. February’s Full Moon Misses The Earth’s Shadow, Because The Moon’s Orbit Is Tilted By Five Degrees To The Plane Of The Earth’s Orbit, And Therefore Earth Won’t Be Directly Between The Sun And The Moon. The ”Snow Moon” Is Seen Through The Gaps In The Branches And Leaves Of The Trees In A Forest At Tehatta, West Bengal; India On 24/02/2024.(Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)