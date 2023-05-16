Campaign Sends DeSantis to Iowa with Instructions to Seem Normal

On the defensive for a distant campaigning style and flagging poll numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has hit the campaign trail in early primary and caucus states with an apparent mission to reassure supporters he can act normal. DAVENPORT,…
DAVENPORT, IOWA – MARCH 10: Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles with attendees at a town hall in Davenport, Iowa on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Mummey for The Washington Post via Getty Images) CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – MAY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lets belly laugh rip while speaking to person. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – MAY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows jollity and emotion at an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) SIOUX CENTER, IA – MAY 13: Gov. DeSantis produces food like a regular guy. From left, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Randy Feenstra flip meat on the grill for a photo op during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Rebecca S. Gratz for The Washington Post via Getty Images) CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – MAY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rolls out signature thumbs up gesture for a photo during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) SIOUX CENTER, IA – MAY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Rebecca S. Gratz for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (center) continues to smile after speaking during the Feenstra Family Picnic event in Sioux Center, Iowa on May 13th, 2023. (Photo by Léa DAUPLE / AFP) (Photo by LEA DAUPLE/AFP via Getty Images) DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs books in Des Moines on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Mummey for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN – MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to smile naturally at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles with supporters while in Des Moines on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Mummey for The Washington Post via Getty Images) CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – MAY 13: Casey DeSantis (C), wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as Ron DeSantis pausing to reboot. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters during an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, is one of several Republican leaders visiting the state this month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)