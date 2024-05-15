Beaches Of Trash In Indosenia

Indonesia has 61,567 miles of coastline and is usually famous for its picturesque beaches and impressive flora and fauna. But recent years have seen large amounts of trash, mostly plastic, showing up on beaches around the country. The source of the garbage is both illegal dumping and ocean currents that wash items in from other areas. This has resulted in ecosystem damage and a decline in the fish catches of local fishermen.

Boats docked at a beach full of trash A number of fishing boats are docked off of a beach full of rubbish, mostly plastic, in the Kwanyar District, Bangkalan, Madura Island, Indonesia, on May 13, 2024. The rubbish, which comes not only from local residents but also from other areas due to sea currents, reflects a lack of awareness among residents who dispose of waste in rivers and seas. This has led to ecosystem damage and a decline in the fish catches of local fishermen. (Photo by Suryanto Putramudji/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Plastic waste on a beach during monsoon season A view of a polluted beach which is filled with plastic waste during monsoon season in Kedonganan Beach, Badung, Bali, Indonesia on March 19, 2024. During the rainy season, large amount of plastic trash and debris tend to wash up on shorelines, due to illegal dumping in rivers and coastal areas, thereby worsening marine pollution. Indonesia is one of the world's largest contributors to marine plastic pollution. (Photo by Johannes Panji Christo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A bird flies over a beach covered in garbage A bird flies over a beach that is full of garbage at Muara Angke Port, on the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11, 2023. According to data from the World Population Review, around 4.8 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year. Based on the 2021 report, Indonesia is the fifth country with a contribution of 56,333 tons of marine waste each year. (Photo by Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A general view of Labuan Beach, showing pollution from rubbish in Teluk Village, Labuan District, Pandeglang Regency, Banten, Indonesia, on December 29, 2023. (Photo by Angga Budhiyanto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)