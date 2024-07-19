A Stretch Of Italian Beach Looks Like The Caribbean Thanks To Pollution

ROSIGNANO MARITTIMO, ITALY - JULY 9: An aerial view shows tourists on the "Spiagge Bianche" (White Beaches) in front of the Solvay soda ash plant of Rosignano Solvay, on July 9, 2024 in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy. Fo...

ROSIGNANO MARITTIMO, ITALY - JULY 9: An aerial view shows tourists on the "Spiagge Bianche" (White Beaches) in front of the Solvay soda ash plant of Rosignano Solvay, on July 9, 2024 in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy. For over a century, Belgian chemical industry Solvay has managed the site, with the authorisation to dump tons of waste, pumped directly onto the coast giving it the unusual appearance of the Caribbean's white sand beaches. Although legal and monitored, this activity still has considerable environmental and health implications. Life in Rosignano revolves around the battle between the chemical giant and a number of local residents. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

