A Month Of Flooding in Southern California

Since December, Southern California has been dealing with flooding caused by storms churning up the Pacific Ocean and periods of extreme rainfall. Residents of this region are not typically subject to such conditions but, with global warming affecting weather patterns, it is becoming a more common occurrence. From Ventura County to San Diego, coastal cities are getting hit hard this winter.
Waves crashing next to homes in Ventura, California VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Powerful waves crash next to homes along the coastline on December 30, 2023 in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California's coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. A 2023 study from UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography showed that California's winter waves have increased in size since 1970, a rise the study associates with global warming. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) An abandoned car in a flooded area of San Diego, California SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US – JANUARY 23:An abandoned car in a flooded area is seen below the Fashion Valley Trolley Station during the aftermath of the storm in San Diego, California. on January 23, 2024. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency on Monday 'due to extreme rainfall and flash flooding" as heavy rain fell across parts of California. (Photo by Carlos Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images) A vehicle lodged on a fence in the aftermath of flooding in San Diego, California SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: A vehicle moved by flooding remains lodged on a fence the day after an explosive rainstorm deluged areas of San Diego County on January 23, 2024 in San Diego, California. The intense rains forced dozens of rescues while flooding roadways and homes and knocking out electricity for thousands of residents. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) 