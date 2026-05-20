More on the Fancy Lawyers #3

From TPM Reader JH …
I’ve read with interest some of your posts about the legal academy, and wanted to weigh in briefly.
I have a somewhat unique perspective here, in that I’ve been adjacent to some of the more elite legal world, but I am not a part of it: I have an Ivy League law degree, and know plenty of people who got fancy clerkships, but I am a lowly practicing lawyer in Minneapolis.
I will say that I see a huge divide in the top of the elite of the profession and where everybody else is, and I don’t think it is sustainable. While some of the folks at the top of the industry were signing sham settlements that bent the knee to the administration, every lawyer I know here in MN spent January working for free to keep our neighbors out of the Gulag, and is beyond fired up about these issues. It is, as Lincoln would’ve said, a house divided that cannot stand, and I would not put my money on the elites here.