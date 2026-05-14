WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January ...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

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