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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS

I want to share with you a letter from fellow TPM Reader DA. He makes a point I fully agree with but didn’t make clear enough in yesterday’s post. I fully agree there is such a thing as legal expertise. I’ve made that clear in my actions over a couple decades by paying for some of the very best (and priciest) legal counsel — mostly though not exclusively on 1st Amendment and libel law. It of course goes beyond this. Law, in its largest scope, is a complex set of rules and practices that we as a society have agreed on — sometimes explicitly, usually implicitly — to govern ourselves by and through which we resolve the countless range of disputes — civil and criminal — that arise among us. But it is in the nature of any specialized and professionalized craft to cast a penumbra of authority beyond its actual area of expertise.

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