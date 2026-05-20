How DOJ May Get Detroit’s 2020 Ballots

It’s a question that’s lingered since January, when the FBI raided Fulton County’s election hub at conspiracy theorists’ request: where’s next? There are a handful of swing states where Trump and his election truthers pressed hardest in 2020: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. The DOJ obtained Maricopa County, Arizona’s, 2020 records through a roundabout effort that involved sending a grand jury subpoena to the state Senate, and there are signs its also investigating Wisconsin. In Michigan, however, the DOJ’s Civil Division did something unexpected — demand Detroit-area voting records not for 2020 but for 2024. Is a politicized investigation of that state’s 2020 vote also coming?

Josh Kovensky and Khaya Himmelman have what might be at least a partial answer to the question: conspiracy theorists have obtained, through a public records lawsuit, copies of ballots and records from Wayne County, and are running their own supposed “audit.” Whether or not they have already given those records to DOJ is unclear, but they’ve made clear that they intend to.