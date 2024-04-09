One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Yep, The Polls Are Shifting To Biden

April 9, 2024 12:20 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to be too focused on polls more than six months before a presidential election. But since polls have had such a big impact on the political mood and almost everything about how Democrats see their candidate, their coalition and the election itself I think it’s important to keep an eye on them. Or rather, since you’re inundated with them via commentary, it’s worth actually looking at the polls themselves, especially when they’re in flux.

All to that end, for months President Biden has been between 2 and 4 points behind in the polls — basically since late summer. But over the course of March that’s reversed and the average of recent polls puts him either tied or slightly ahead.

Let’s look.

