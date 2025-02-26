BIG: Federal Board Agrees With OSC Order to Halt Firings

We mentioned on Monday that the Office of Special Counsel had found that six federal civil servants from six separate agencies had been unlawfully terminated from their positions. Now the Merit Systems Protection Board has granted the request to halt those terminations. Needless to say, this all sounds very technical and bureaucratic, and it’s not at all clear just what it means. I’m kind of there too. I think the best way to put it is that there are agencies within the federal government charged with deciding what kinds of dismissals are and are not okay. The OSC is a sort of finder of fact. It decided these terminations were unlawful. Then it brings it to this Board and ask them to reinstate these people. That’s what just happened.

I asked someone knowledgable on this process what the next steps are. And that person says these six people probably go back to work. And then DOGE probably gets to work brainstorming another way to fire them. In other words, my sense of this is that it’s certainly no final victory, though it’s a significant one. It’s the first shots in a legal and administrative battle over whether DOGE can do all of this. The most logical and legal path to finding another way to let these people go would be a reduction in force (RIF), the federal government’s existing legal framework for layoffs. But there’s a lot about DOGE that suggests that want to move fast and lawlessly. So we don’t know where that goes.

As I noted earlier this week, the OSC decision strongly implies that the decision applies to many of the federal workers recently fired. And they signaled that they are going to try to process as many of those workers into this category as possible. So it’s analogous though not identical to a court ruling that will apply to other similarly situated people even though it doesn’t touch them directly.

Two additional points. First: What hovers over all of this is the reality that Trump and Musk are breaking laws right and left. One source tells me that even in that context they expect these people to be reinstated. What’s key here though is that OSC has standing to investigate the people actually doing the firing. In effect, that may be Trump and Elon and DOGE. But in fact it’s HR people in the federal bureaucracy. If Musk tells them, F this, just fire them again, the OSC has already found those terminations unlawful. And those firers can face serious though not criminal sanctions for ignoring those rulings, including fines, being barred for years from working for the government, etc. So DOGE may have a harder time getting those people to do stuff on their behalf.

Second: Late last year I discussed the need for bundles of money to defend the targets of Trump retribution. In those conversations I was mainly talking about the prospect of high-profile enemies-list people being hit with criminal investigations. But those aren’t the only people. This stuff counts too, and it is Democracy Forward that brought this case. So keep an eye on that fact as well.

Developing story, more to come.