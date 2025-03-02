Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Sen. Marshall went far into western Kansas looking for a rural town where there might be some support for DOGE and Russia. He still got smoked.

Here’s our full townhall list with three new entries from Kansas, Texas and Tennessee.