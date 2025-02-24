BIG: DOGE Firings Found Unlawful by Office of Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: People hold signs as they gather for a "Save the Civil Service" rally hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) outside the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2025 in Wa...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: People hold signs as they gather for a "Save the Civil Service" rally hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) outside the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Unionized federal workers and members of congress denounced President Trump and his alliesincluding Elon Musk, head of the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency" (Doge)for purging federal prosecutors, forcing out civil servants with dubious buyouts, and attempting to shutter USAID, all while branding government employees the "enemy of the people." (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

