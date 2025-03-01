Another One

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Another example of a Republican member of Congress trying to open up some room between himself and Elon Musk, but lo-fi and only back in the district. Here it’s Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-CO), generally making out like there’s not much he can do about it, just a bystander.

Hurd doesn’t know how many of his constituents have lost or left their jobs during these cuts, but says there are some he wishes hadn’t. “I know there are hardworking land managers on the ground in the 3rd Congressional District who have lost their jobs that should be in those jobs and who should be working,” said Hurd. “Fortunately, we haven’t had any firefighters – public lands right away is where I go to, but certainly this is broader as well – we haven’t had any firefighters cut. But we have had some of the support services for those firefighters cut.”

Meantime, more than a million low-income Coloradans are enrolled in Medicaid, which includes 30 percent of Hurd’s district, which includes Grand Junction, Pueblo, and the western slope. He said he believes any cuts shouldn’t affect families who rely on Medicaid. “I think we need to preserve Medicaid benefits for Coloradans, particularly those in the 3rd Congressional District, and we need to deploy those dollars in a smart way,” said Hurd. “I think there are efficiencies to be gained in all areas of government. I think everyone would acknowledge that, but I do believe that it’s important to make sure that individuals and families who rely on Medicaid benefits in the 3rd Congressional District continue to have those benefits.” Hurd also wants the Bureau of Land Management back in Colorado for good, and condemns the flashing of the Nazi salute from people in his party.

