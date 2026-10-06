WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, stands with U.S. President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and others holds a press br... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, stands with U.S. President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and others holds a press briefing with AI executives following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS

For years, and especially in the last month or so, we’ve been collectively inundated with an AI industry which, uncannily and bizarrely, tells us simultaneously that AI is essential, inevitable and runs a significant chance of exterminating all of us in as few as two or three years. If you’ve dipped into this debate at all, you’ve quickly come upon discussions of so-called “rationalists” or “long-termists” or supporters of “effective altruism” who are simultaneously ubiquitous among those developing AI and in the AI safety (i.e., the folks sounding the alarm) community as well. (For the sake of simplicity and brevity, I’ll refer to these folks as the “REL nexus”: rationalists, effective altruists and long-termists. This is my coinage since I don’t know a better one.) I’ve spent a fair amount of time familiarizing myself with this world and how it relates to current debates about AI. So I wanted to share my basic impressions.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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