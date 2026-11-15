Jensen Huang’s Role: A Different Picture Comes Into Focus

I don’t want to make too much of a single report. But I’m flagging it here because it fits with a number of other emerging data points about the NVIDIA-Huang scandal. What are those emerging data points? I’d describe them broadly as suggesting there was at least as much push from NVIDIA/Huang to keep selling its chips into China, in the face of tightening export controls, as there was intelligence skullduggery by China to bring them into the country. In that context, Alice Huang seems as much an intermediary or partner as a spy or trickster pulling anything over on anyone.

The report comes from CBS News and it was published late Friday evening.

You can watch it below.

CBS reports that back in June 2025, Singaporean authorities confiscated Alice Huang’s passport as part of their investigation into Megaspeed on suspicions it was funneling NVIDIA chips into China. They held her passport for eight months, thus preventing her from leaving the country. During that period they reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI “on several occasions” to bring them into the investigation and get U.S. help with their probe. They were rebuffed or the U.S. expressed no interest in the case. Eventually they returned Huang’s passport and she’s now believed to be back in China.

There’s a devil’s advocate read that is fair to keep in mind. This is a hot potato and everyone adjacent to it wants to say “not me,” “I didn’t drop the ball.” So perhaps Singaporean law enforcement is overstating what happened here. But it also fits a general pattern we’ve seen across this case, which was the administration not wanting to dig into this. And the basic outlines seem concrete enough to run to ground. They either did try to bring in U.S. law enforcement or they didn’t. (To be clear, I strongly suspect they did.) And if U.S. law enforcement wasn’t interested, why not?