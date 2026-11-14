Finding the Signal in the Noise of NVIDIA-Gate

Earlier this evening I was exchanging notes with TPM Reader NH and I told him this: “I’ve had a very hard time today trying to put all of this into a coherent whole. Part of me thinks you’ve got a bunch of highly questionable stuff happening, at least semi-corrupt, very questionable behavior on NVIDIA’s part vis a vis China, some intentional slow-rolling from Commerce for very questionable reasons. And a lot of it is at least loosely known to a lot of people. Then the Times publicly confirms the relationship and US assumption that Alice Huang is a spy. And then everyone runs for cover – even though a lot of the stuff surrounding that relationship was at least semi-known. I don’t know if this is a plausible way to look at it. But in a way I’m not sure she even needs to exist for a lot of this stuff to happen?”

This evening the Post published this article. You should read it. But the gist is that Marco Rubio and other China hawks in and out of the administration have been unhappy with what NVIDIA has been doing and Huang’s influence over key administration players who were allowing it to happen. Rubio, by whatever level of indirection, was able to get the story of the Alice Huang relationship into the Times. And that, in a matter of days, brought the walls crashing in on Jensen Huang. And yet quite a lot of this was known. To Trump, Rubio and other top administration officials it was apparently known in its entirety.

As I said above, it’s not clear to me that Alice Huang even needs to exist for a lot of this to happen. She seems more like a cog in the subversion of national interests to commercial interests than a well-placed spy pulling one over on other key players. Maybe more of an intermediary between China and Jensen Huang.



