Back To the Electoral College, And Why Getting Rid of It Is a Big Mistake

As the dust settled on the 2026 midterm elections, a number of stories were published noting that states now fully under Democratic control include enough electoral votes to make the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact a reality. To review, this is the plan, devised in the aftermath of 2000 presidential election, that would allow an end-run around the Electoral College. A sufficient number of states agree to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote regardless of how their own voters voted in that particular state. Once a sufficient number of states agree, it’s done. The effect of the Electoral College disappears even as its architecture remains.

Now this is actually within reach because of Democratic trifectas in a handful of states. When I heard this subject come up again, my reaction was both negative and baffled. Given what we have seen in the last decade, who could ever have confidence that a state would honor this process when push came to shove? We’ve seen now how little is truly binding. This is especially the case when you’re expecting courts not to interfere in a case where the laws being enforced really are genuinely non-constitutional if not quite anti-constitutional. If JD Vance wins Wisconsin in 2032 but Wisconsin says it has to award its electoral votes to Pete Buttigieg, some version of this Supreme Court is going to uphold that law? Please.

For me this settles the matter. I would never trust such an expedient to work. Meanwhile, this piece in Vox notes how one of the originators of the whole concept, Yale Law Professor Akhil Amar, notes that the whole system could lead to a massive constitutional crisis because states might disagree about who actually won the popular vote since there’s really no federal arbitrator of that. He notes various other ways the system could implode because of a law of rule-setting and overseeing entity.

That may seem a little silly. Unless the whole country comes down to a lead of a few hundred votes, how is there going to be a dispute about the popular vote? Read the Vox article. It explains how there are a number of scenarios where it can spin out of control very quickly. But I want to focus on the issue that is implicit in Amar’s argument and his latter-day critiques of his own idea, but don’t get discussed in the Vox piece.

Since early 2025 I’ve been arguing that the sheet anchor of any resistance to Donald Trump is the fact that the states are subordinate but distinct sovereignties whose executive power is untethered to federal executive power. Critically, the Constitution unambiguously assigns the administration of elections to the states under federal law. Everything that has happened over the last 20 months has confirmed that verdict. Donald Trump wanted to subvert the electoral process but he mostly couldn’t because of that central feature of the constitutional architecture. That obstacle mostly wasn’t the work of judges, who we’ve learned are the thinnest of reeds to rely on. It’s the architect itself. Across so much of the federal government the president holds the machinery of government. He can be restrained in that power by a resolved Congress or by judges. But with both the Congress and the judiciary largely subservient we’ve learned a constitutional version of the old adage that possession is 9/10ths of the law.

Can the president just fire independent agency heads or abolish whole departments without law or warrant? Who’s going to stop him? He’s the president and the executive branch is run by the president. But a president no matter how powerful can never fire a governor or a mayor or even a cop on the beat. He also can’t issue them orders. It’s a separate sovereignty. It’s not a matter of a judge’s say-so. There are simply no tendons or muscles or connective tissue connecting the flow-chart of the federal government to those of the states. That proved critical to the integrity of the 2026 election.

Which brings us back to Amar’s points about the weakness of the whole National Popular Vote Interstate Compact: the lack of any governing or oversight body to determine basic things like who actually won the popular vote. Read through Amar’s points and it’s clear that making the national popular vote work — either by abolishing the Electoral College by amendment or through the Compact — would require a significant federalization of elections. Given the experience of the last decade and especially the last two years, that seems like an unquestionably bad idea. Imagine how the last two years might have played out had national — inevitably executive branch — agencies held real governing power over the conduct of elections. Everything plays out very, very differently.

The fact that some peoples’ votes count more than others in presidential elections, the fact that the candidate who gets fewer votes can win — these things all remain national and constitutional embarrassments. But we’ve seen in practice that state administration of elections is simply too core an obstacle to autocratic takeovers to give up so lightly. When civic democracy itself is on the chopping block you’ve got to pick your battles, make some hard choices.