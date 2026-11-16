16 October 2026, Berlin: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the launch of a new RTX Spark laptop at Xperion on Alexanderplatz. A new chip from the U.S. chipmaker has been developed to run AI models. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (... 16 October 2026, Berlin: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the launch of a new RTX Spark laptop at Xperion on Alexanderplatz. A new chip from the U.S. chipmaker has been developed to run AI models. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images) MORE LESS

It’s not clear to me that this will go anywhere. And I don’t want to hang too much on one decision of corporate governance. But a fascinating and, I think, pretty significant development occurred over the weekend in the Silicon Valley tech world — or, more specifically, a development that’s tied to Silicon Valley’s rapid turn to the right. Their argument is that the problem isn’t whatever Huang did, but rather, it’s that he didn’t sufficiently control his board. Because he didn’t, they were able to force him to resign.

This isn’t as crazy as it sounds. There’s a big contingent in Silicon Valley that believes companies should operate in “founder mode.” And a lot of big tech companies especially are structured in a way as to guarantee the control of founders even though they control only a small percentage of equity in the company. Still, boards are a central feature of corporate governance, even though they are often dominated by powerful CEOs. They should either exist or they shouldn’t.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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