Where Things Stand: Pour One Out In Matt Gaetz’ Direction

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is crying, and pressing charges, over spilled milk.

Or wine, in this case.

Gaetz was at a wine and food festival in Miramar Beach, Florida over the weekend when a woman allegedly threw wine and shouted some swear words in his general direction. The woman, 41-year-old Selena J. Chambers, claimed to police on the scene that she accidentally tripped and spilled the wine on Gaetz, but some witnesses offered contradictory statements. Chambers did admit to police that she recognized Gaetz before the incident and had been drinking.

The @WCSOFL is confirming reports that our agency responded to an incident at an event in Miramar Beach Saturday involving Representative Matt Gaetz.



A 41-year-old Tallahassee woman, Selena Chambers, was arrested after it was found she intentionally threw a glass of wine at… pic.twitter.com/ZD9kalzjVM — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 2, 2023

According to CNBC at least one witness told police that Chambers threw the drink at Gaetz and another person who was with Gaetz, Blaine Odom, told police that Chambers walked away from the alleged encounter flipping the bird at Gaetz. Neither Gaetz nor Odom had physical injuries, but both had been splashed by the wine, according to the police report.

The horror.

The details of the encounter matter less than the fact that the unharmed Gaetz decided to press charges against Chambers, who now faces two counts of battery, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony charge of battery on an elected official. Chambers was released after paying her $1,000 bond Sunday morning.

The incredibly brave Matt Gaetz released this statement to explain things:

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised,” Gaetz said. “I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

Floridians can sleep soundly knowing Gaetz is around to keep the wine-tossers off the streets — all for the sake of owning the libs on his podcast.

A woman was charged with assaulting Matt Gaetz over the weekend, which he reacted to w this chyron on his video podcast https://t.co/dtNgFBgk3J pic.twitter.com/JeORFKceiq — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 2, 2023

