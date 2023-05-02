Latest
10 hours ago
Biden Shares A Cheeky Chart To Help House GOP See Their Debt Ceiling Bill Does Propose VA Cuts
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
11 hours ago
Deadbeat Alert! Rudy Says He Can’t Afford To Search Own Records
13 hours ago
Abbott Doubles Down, Vows To Keep Busing Migrants To Democratic Cities
15 hours ago
The FCC Is Supposed to Protect the Environment. It Doesn’t.

Where Things Stand: Pour One Out In Matt Gaetz’ Direction

UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions ATF Director Steven Dettelbach during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives," ... UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions ATF Director Steven Dettelbach during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 2, 2023 6:31 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is crying, and pressing charges, over spilled milk.

Or wine, in this case.

Gaetz was at a wine and food festival in Miramar Beach, Florida over the weekend when a woman allegedly threw wine and shouted some swear words in his general direction. The woman, 41-year-old Selena J. Chambers, claimed to police on the scene that she accidentally tripped and spilled the wine on Gaetz, but some witnesses offered contradictory statements. Chambers did admit to police that she recognized Gaetz before the incident and had been drinking.

According to CNBC at least one witness told police that Chambers threw the drink at Gaetz and another person who was with Gaetz, Blaine Odom, told police that Chambers walked away from the alleged encounter flipping the bird at Gaetz. Neither Gaetz nor Odom had physical injuries, but both had been splashed by the wine, according to the police report.

The horror.

The details of the encounter matter less than the fact that the unharmed Gaetz decided to press charges against Chambers, who now faces two counts of battery, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony charge of battery on an elected official. Chambers was released after paying her $1,000 bond Sunday morning.

The incredibly brave Matt Gaetz released this statement to explain things:

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised,” Gaetz said. “I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

Floridians can sleep soundly knowing Gaetz is around to keep the wine-tossers off the streets — all for the sake of owning the libs on his podcast.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

In case you missed it from Josh Kovensky: Texas Set To Use End Of Title 42 To Push Anti-Immigrant Policies To SCOTUS

Biden Shares A Cheeky Chart To Help House GOP See Their Debt Ceiling Bill Does Propose VA Cuts

Deadbeat Alert! Rudy Says He Can’t Afford To Search Own Records

Supreme Court Ethics Reform Gets A Look In Senate Hearing

Abbott Doubles Down, Vows To Keep Busing Migrants To Democratic Cities

The FCC Is Supposed to Protect the Environment. It Doesn’t.

Jerry Springer, ‘Trash TV,’ And The History Of Bleeped-Out Profanity

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

House GOP Whip Says He Has The Perfect Solution: Dems Should Give McCarthy Everything He Wants — Emine Yücel

What We Are Reading

Clarence Thomas’s ethics are not the Supreme Court’s only problem — WaPo

Hollywood writers strike over streaming pay after talks fail — LA Times

Trump Likely to Sit Out One or Both of First Two G.O.P. Debates — New York Times

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: