Supreme Court Ethics Reform Gets A Look In Senate Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of t...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS