Supreme Court Ethics Reform Gets A Look In Senate Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on ethics reform for the Supreme Court after a string of news reports documenting various cozy financial entanglements between right-wing justices and powerful figures in the conservative world.
Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been somewhat less than lightning fast in trying to address the issue substantively or to capitalize on it politically. But today is a small step in that direction.
Durbin had invited Chief Justice John Roberts — or a justice of his choice — to testify. Roberts declined.
Witnesses:
- Jeremy Fogel: Executive Director, Berkeley Judicial Institute and Former U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of CA
- Kedric Payne: Vice President, General Counsel, & Senior Director of Ethics, Campaign Legal Center
- Amanda Frost: John A. Ewald Jr. Research Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
- Michael B. Mukasey: Former United States Attorney General and Former U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of NY
- Thomas H. Dupree, Jr.: Partner and Co-Chair of the Appellate and Constitutional Law Practice Group, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
