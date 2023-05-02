LIVE COVERAGE

Supreme Court Ethics Reform Gets A Look In Senate Hearing

May 2, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of t... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 2, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on ethics reform for the Supreme Court after a string of news reports documenting various cozy financial entanglements between right-wing justices and powerful figures in the conservative world.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been somewhat less than lightning fast in trying to address the issue substantively or to capitalize on it politically. But today is a small step in that direction.

Durbin had invited Chief Justice John Roberts — or a justice of his choice — to testify. Roberts declined.

Witnesses:

  • Jeremy Fogel: Executive Director, Berkeley Judicial Institute and Former U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of CA
  • Kedric Payne: Vice President, General Counsel, & Senior Director of Ethics, Campaign Legal Center
  • Amanda Frost: John A. Ewald Jr. Research Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
  • Michael B. Mukasey: Former United States Attorney General and Former U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of NY
  • Thomas H. Dupree, Jr.: Partner and Co-Chair of the Appellate and Constitutional Law Practice Group, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
More Less

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on ethics reform for the Supreme Court after a string of news reports documenting various cozy financial entanglements between right-wing justices and powerful figures in the conservative world.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been somewhat less than lightning fast in trying to address the issue substantively or to capitalize on it politically. But today is a small step in that direction.

Durbin had invited Chief Justice John Roberts — or a justice of his choice — to testify. Roberts declined.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: