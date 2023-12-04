What A Tangled Web – Florida Republicans Gone Wild

In this Nov. 4, 2023, file photo, Republican Party of Florida chairman Christian Ziegler, left, greets former president Donald Trump at the RPOF Freedom Summit in Kissimmee, Florida. The Florida GOP chair is accused of sexual battery in a report published Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The case of the Zieglers, the Florida GOP traditional values power couple, caught up in a case of three-ways and alleged rape took several turns for the weird and the worse over the weekend. (David provided an update in this morning’s Morning Memo.) The story has a complicated, uncanny dynamic because, on the one hand, it’s that old as the hills story of a family values Republican caught up in sexual practices which, if harmless themselves for consenting adults, don’t at all square with their public personas or policy agenda. On the other, buried in that schadenfreude-y story of Republicans with their pants down is a very credible accusation of rape.

Let’s try to give each part of the story its due.