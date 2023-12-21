One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Wait, What? Biden’s Ahead?

December 21, 2023 2:11 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Over the last three months many Democrats have gotten accustomed to seeing absolutely abysmal presidential poll numbers and reacting in one of two ways. Either they slip into despair or they wall off the information on the reasoning that we’re almost a year out from the election and the numbers have limited meaning so far in advance. There was a period in the middle months of the year when Biden was a bit ahead of Trump or the two were roughly tied and then starting in the fall Trump appeared to move meaningfully, though still only marginally, ahead. But something odd happened this week. It illustrated a few points about the ways in which polls operate, how they’re interpreted and what meaning we can draw from them.

