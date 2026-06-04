© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 22: Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt (L) poses with Nevada Attorney General candidate Sigal Chattah for a group photo during a "Get Out The Vote" campaign rally on Octobe... LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 22: Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt (L) poses with Nevada Attorney General candidate Sigal Chattah for a group photo during a "Get Out The Vote" campaign rally on October 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Laxalt is in a tight race with incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Marie Cortez (D-NV) as early voting in Nevada begins today. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) MORE LESS

I’ve been bringing you updates on the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago, the current U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros and the expanding grand jury misconduct corruption scandal enveloping the office. Of course, this is not limited to Chicago. It’s highly likely, though defense attorneys haven’t yet been able to pry free evidence, that the Broadview Six indictment came down under pressure from Washington, whether that was from the White House, Justice Department or the Department of Homeland Security. The deeper corruption of the DOJ is a story me and my colleagues have been reporting on for the last year and a half — cover-ups, retaliation against political adversaries, various flavors of corrupt and criminal conduct.

So it’s everywhere. It’s starts at the top and it trickles down everywhere. But in most cases we’re talking about corruption and misconduct directed from above, from Trump and his top fluffers. But the DOJ is a big, big institution. Lots of people. There are 93 U.S. Attorneys Offices. So there are many flavors of corruption. And I wanted to share with you a slightly different kind. This is courtesy of TPM Reader LS who shared this article from Bloomberg Law (which David also flagged in Morning Memo today). It’s about Sigal Chattah, the acting U.S. Attorney in Nevada’s single U.S. Attorney’s office. It’s a wild, wild article. Totally bonkers stuff I was surprised I hadn’t heard about before. But it kind of makes sense since it’s hard to get attention for wild levels of corruption and misconduct and simply absurd behavior in a semi-out-of-the-way U.S. Attorneys office when we’re seeing examples of the same every day at Main Justice.

Anyway, here’s the story.

Want to keep reading?

Join and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
Includes: 
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog