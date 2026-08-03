Now’s When We Need You

We’re now just over 80% of the way toward this year’s goal in our Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. We need your help to get to the final goal, at least $500,000. Right now we’re at $407,496. If you’ve been meaning to contribute but haven’t found the right moment yet, now is definitely that moment. Please take just about 90 seconds this moment and join us. Click right here. You’ll truly be glad you did and will have our undying appreciation.