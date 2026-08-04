WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: The U.S. Capitol building is seen the 110-foot "Freedom 250" Ferris wheel on the fourth day of the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall as seen from the Washington Monument on Ju...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: The U.S. Capitol building is seen the 110-foot "Freedom 250" Ferris wheel on the fourth day of the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall as seen from the Washington Monument on June 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States runs through July 10th. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

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