There’s a Bizarre Situation Unfolding in a Michigan Congressional Race

Three Republicans were running in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District primary. Trump in June endorsed Amir Hassan, a Navy Veteran, former Guantánamo guard, and Department of Homeland Security official. Hassan was up against Thomas Smith, a retired engineer, and Al Lemmo, an anti-abortion activist. In July, Smith suspended his campaign and endorsed Lemmo, who had decried Hassan as a “possible Trojan Horse candidate and lifelong Democrat.”

On Tuesday, Smith, who was no longer running, won a pretty clean victory over his Trump-endorsed former opponent.

The Associated Press has not called the race, but with most votes in, Smith appears to have more than 50%. Hassan has 33% and Lemmo, endorsed by Smith, has only 16%.

Smith, the winner, seems like a special type of guy.

Tom Smith, the candidate who dropped out of the #MI08 Republican primary but is still poised to defeat Trump-endorsed Amir Hassan, sent this handwritten note to the FEC less than a month ago: pic.twitter.com/xllPk5ZwTH — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 5, 2026

As far as I can tell, those “Trojan Horse” comments by Lemmo are based on not much. Hassan, it may be worth mentioning here, is Black and would have been the first Muslim Republican in Congress.

The seat is held by Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D). Even before the Republican primary trainwreck, she was slightly favored to win in November.