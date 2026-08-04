Max Miller Agrees Allegations Are ‘Troubling,’ Admits He’s on T in Strange CNN Interview

I break down some of the details in tonight’s edition of Where Things Stand here. It’s the third item in tonight’s newsletter, so just wanted to flag it. It was strange.
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Where Things Stand
Is Blanche Vow to Make Dobbs Permanent in ‘Every Single State’ Tied to Cornyn, Tillis Appeasement?
08.04.26 | 7:05 pm
News
Missouri Secretary of State Comes Up With Reason to Not Certify Challenge to New Republican Gerrymander
08.04.26 | 6:29 pm
News
Colorado Republicans Attack Jewish Gov Candidate With AI ‘Cartoon Devil Horns’ Graphic
08.04.26 | 4:35 pm
News
One Year Later, Some of Trump’s Trade Deals Are Real. Others, Not So Much.
08.04.26 | 3:09 pm